Boston Lyric Opera's "Mitridate"

Sunday, November 3, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Lyric Opera, passions and rivalries collide in this star-studded production of Mozart’s rarely performed Mitridate, re di Ponto. When family patriarch Mitridate is presumed dead, his children Farnace and Sifare return home to stake claims to his money, his power — and his fiancée Aspasia. With a bristling score written by Mozart at the age of 14, Mitridate explores the tensions of a fractured family amidst jealousy, aging, betrayal, and desire.

David Angus, BLO Music Director & conductor

Lawrence Brownlee, tenor (Mitridate)

Brenda Rae, soprano (Aspasia)

Vanessa Goikoetxea, soprano (Sifare)

John Holiday, countertenor (Farnace)

Angela Yam, soprano (Ismene)

Charles Sy, tenor (Marzio)

Alexis Peart, mezzo-soprano (Arbate)

Chorus and orchestra of Boston Lyric Opera

W.A. MOZART & Vittorio Amedeo CIGNA-SANTI Mitridate, re di Ponto

This performance was originally recorded on September 15, 2024 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theater.

See the program notes for this concert

Learn more about Boston Lyric Opera