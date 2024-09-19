© 2024
In Concert

Boston Lyric Opera's "Mitridate"

Published November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM EST
Mitridate stands in a three-piece pinstripe suit in front of a wall decorated with stone busts. The wall is flooded in a wash of bright fuschia light, and there's white spray paint across the walls and the busts.
Mitridate - Nile Scott Studios.jpg
Mitridate reacts to the rivalries, passions and secrets unearthed by his sudden return.
Nile Scott Studios
Aspasia wears a blue ball gown and white opera gloves. She looks glamorous, and yet she holds up a skull.
Mitridate_0009 - Nile Scott Studios.jpg
Aspasia reacts to the news of Mitridate's death.
Nile Scot Studio
The cast of Mitridate, in front of a golden backdrop. Aspasia, Sifare, Farnace, Ismene, and Arbate stands behind Mitridate.
5.png
Mixed emotions abound at Mitridate's unexpected return.
Nile Scott Studios

Sunday, November 3, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Lyric Opera, passions and rivalries collide in this star-studded production of Mozart’s rarely performed Mitridate, re di Ponto. When family patriarch Mitridate is presumed dead, his children Farnace and Sifare return home to stake claims to his money, his power — and his fiancée Aspasia. With a bristling score written by Mozart at the age of 14, Mitridate explores the tensions of a fractured family amidst jealousy, aging, betrayal, and desire.

David Angus, BLO Music Director & conductor
Lawrence Brownlee, tenor (Mitridate)
Brenda Rae, soprano (Aspasia)
Vanessa Goikoetxea, soprano (Sifare)
John Holiday, countertenor (Farnace)
Angela Yam, soprano (Ismene)
Charles Sy, tenor (Marzio)
Alexis Peart, mezzo-soprano (Arbate)
Chorus and orchestra of Boston Lyric Opera

W.A. MOZART & Vittorio Amedeo CIGNA-SANTI Mitridate, re di Ponto

This performance was originally recorded on September 15, 2024 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theater.

See the program notes for this concert

Learn more about Boston Lyric Opera

