Handel's "Messiah," with Boston Baroque

Sunday, December 15, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman conducts Handel’s beloved oratorio Messiah — a timeless story of faith, redemption, and joy.

George Frideric HANDEL Messiah

Martin Pearlman, conductor

Amanda Forsythe, soprano

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Karim Sulayman, tenor

Roderick Williams, bass

Boston Baroque

This concert was recorded on December 2, 2023 at Calderwood Studio at GBH.

See the program for this concert

Learn more about Boston Baroque