Sunday, December 22, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart leads the Pops and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in a dazzling celebration of the season at Symphony Hall, featuring a special visit from Kris Kringle himself!

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Boston Pops

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

To learn more about the Holiday Pops, visit the Boston Pops box office