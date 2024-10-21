Love, Magic, and Fate in Desmarets's "Circé" at the Boston Early Music Festival

Sunday, November 17, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, a renowned cast led by Karina Gauvin and Aaron Sheehan brings a story from Homer's Odyssey to life on stage. After the divine sorceress Circé welcomes Ulisse and his weary companions to her island home, the forces of love, magic, and fate clash and threaten to ensnare them all.

Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, Musical Directors

Robert Mealy, Orchestra Director

Karina Gauvin, soprano (Circé)

Teresa Wakim, soprano (Astérie)

Jesse Blumberg, baritone (Elphénor)

Aaron Sheehan, tenor (Ulisse)

Douglas Williams, bass-baritone (Polite)

Amanda Forsythe, soprano (Éolie)

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra

Henri DESMARETS Circé

This performance was recorded on June 9, 2023 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theater.

See the program notes for this concert

Learn more about the Boston Early Music Festival

