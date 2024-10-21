© 2024
Classical Radio Boston
In Concert

Love, Magic, and Fate in Desmarets's "Circé" at the Boston Early Music Festival

Published November 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM EST
A stage with large wooden set pieces depicts a forest scene at night. Circé and Ulisse stand in the center of the stage clad in gold and crimson robes. Dancers twirl around them, and sheet music is visible at the edge of the stage where the pit orchestra plays.
Kathy Wittman
Karina Gauvin (Circé) and Aaron Sheehan (Ulisse) in the Boston Early Music Festival’s 2023 production of Desmarest’s Circé.

Sunday, November 17, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, a renowned cast led by Karina Gauvin and Aaron Sheehan brings a story from Homer's Odyssey to life on stage. After the divine sorceress Circé welcomes Ulisse and his weary companions to her island home, the forces of love, magic, and fate clash and threaten to ensnare them all.

Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, Musical Directors
Robert Mealy, Orchestra Director
Karina Gauvin, soprano (Circé)
Teresa Wakim, soprano (Astérie)
Jesse Blumberg, baritone (Elphénor)
Aaron Sheehan, tenor (Ulisse)
Douglas Williams, bass-baritone (Polite)
Amanda Forsythe, soprano (Éolie)
Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra

Henri DESMARETS Circé

This performance was recorded on June 9, 2023 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theater.

