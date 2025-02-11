Eldbjørg Hemsing and the Songs of Norway, with GBH Music
Sunday, February 23, 2025
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing, joined by pianist Llewellyn Sanchez–Werner, takes the audience on an extraordinary sonic journey to her homeland while exploring themes of environmentalism, climate change, and our connection to nature.
Eldbjørg Hemsing, violinist
Llewellyn Sanchez–Werner, pianist
Edvard GRIEG Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in G major
Frode FJELLHEIM Under the Arctic Moon
Jacob SHEA Sea Ice Melting
Einojuhani RAUTAVAARA Whispering
GRIEG Last Spring
Henning SOMMERO Vårsøg
Maurice RAVEL Tsigane
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Souvenir d’un lieu cher – No.3, Mélodie
This concert was originally recorded in GBH Music's Fraser Studio on Monday, November 13, 2023.