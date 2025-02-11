© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Concert

Eldbjørg Hemsing and the Songs of Norway, with GBH Music

Published February 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM EST
Eldbjørg Hemsing stands outside in a long red gown. The snowy Norwegian landscape unfurls behind her. Her long blonde hair is tucked into a red, velvet jacket that's draped around her shoulders. She lifts her head to the horizon and looks off into the distance, smiling.
Gregor Hohenberg
Violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing

Sunday, February 23, 2025
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing, joined by pianist Llewellyn Sanchez–Werner, takes the audience on an extraordinary sonic journey to her homeland while exploring themes of environmentalism, climate change, and our connection to nature.

Eldbjørg Hemsing, violinist
Llewellyn Sanchez–Werner, pianist

Edvard GRIEG Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in G major
Frode FJELLHEIM Under the Arctic Moon
Jacob SHEA Sea Ice Melting
Einojuhani RAUTAVAARA Whispering
GRIEG Last Spring
Henning SOMMERO Vårsøg
Maurice RAVEL Tsigane
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Souvenir d’un lieu cher – No.3, Mélodie

This concert was originally recorded in GBH Music's Fraser Studio on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Watch the full concert here.

Tags
In Concert Eldbjørg HemsingLlewellyn Sanchez–Werner