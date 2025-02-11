Eldbjørg Hemsing and the Songs of Norway, with GBH Music

Sunday, February 23, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with GBH Music, violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing, joined by pianist Llewellyn Sanchez–Werner, takes the audience on an extraordinary sonic journey to her homeland while exploring themes of environmentalism, climate change, and our connection to nature.

Eldbjørg Hemsing, violinist

Llewellyn Sanchez–Werner, pianist

Edvard GRIEG Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in G major

Frode FJELLHEIM Under the Arctic Moon

Jacob SHEA Sea Ice Melting

Einojuhani RAUTAVAARA Whispering

GRIEG Last Spring

Henning SOMMERO Vårsøg

Maurice RAVEL Tsigane

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Souvenir d’un lieu cher – No.3, Mélodie

This concert was originally recorded in GBH Music's Fraser Studio on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Watch the full concert here.