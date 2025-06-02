John Williams’ Playlist, with the Boston Pops!
Sunday, June 15, 2025
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart leads a program specially curated by John Williams, featuring his own masterful film scores and the music of the composers who have inspired him.
The Boston Pops
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Ani Aznavoorian, cello
All-John WILLIAMS Program
Flight to Neverland from Hook
Out to Sea/Shark Cage Fugue from Jaws
Theme from Seven Years in Tibet
Suite from Memoirs of a Geisha
Flying Theme from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Superman March
Celebrating Indiana Jones
Dear Basketball
Selections from Star Wars