John Williams’ Playlist, with the Boston Pops!

Sunday, June 15, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart leads a program specially curated by John Williams, featuring his own masterful film scores and the music of the composers who have inspired him.

The Boston Pops

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Ani Aznavoorian, cello

All-John WILLIAMS Program

Flight to Neverland from Hook

Out to Sea/Shark Cage Fugue from Jaws

Theme from Seven Years in Tibet

Suite from Memoirs of a Geisha

Flying Theme from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Superman March

Celebrating Indiana Jones

Dear Basketball

Selections from Star Wars

