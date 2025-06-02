John Williams’ Playlist, with the Boston Pops!

© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Published June 15, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Cellist Ani Aznavoorian and conductor John Williams
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco: Aznavoorian; Marco Borggreve: Williams
Cellist Ani Aznavoorian and conductor John Williams

Sunday, June 15, 2025
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart leads a program specially curated by John Williams, featuring his own masterful film scores and the music of the composers who have inspired him.

The Boston Pops
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Ani Aznavoorian, cello

All-John WILLIAMS Program

Flight to Neverland from Hook 
Out to Sea/Shark Cage Fugue from Jaws 
Theme from Seven Years in Tibet 
Suite from Memoirs of a Geisha 
Flying Theme from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 
Superman March
Celebrating Indiana Jones 
Dear Basketball 
Selections from Star Wars

