The Terra String Quartet at Rockport Music

Sunday, June 29, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, the Yale School of Music’s 2024-2025 fellowship quartet-in-residence brings romantic chamber music to the seaside. The "Terras" illustrate Webern's expression of love and yearning for his soon-to-be wife in Langsamer Satz, or Slow Movement. Soprano Sydney Baedke, violist Barry Shiffman, and cellist Colin Carr join for Zemlinsky’s Maiblumen Blühten überall, or Mayflowers Blossomed Everywhere, a tragic tale of two young farm workers finding love—and death—in the fields they toiled in. The broadcast closes with Mendelssohn's Sixth String Quartet, his loving eulogy for his sister Fanny Mendelssohn's passing.

Terra String Quartet

Harriet Langley, violin

Amelia Dietrich, violin

Chih-Ta Chen, viola

Audrey Chen, cello

Barry Shiffman, Artistic Director and viola

Colin Carr, cello

Sydney Baedke, soprano

Richard STRAUSS String Sextet from Capriccio, Op. 85

Alexander ZEMLINSKY Maiblumen Blühten überall

Anton WEBERN Langsamer Satz

Felix MENDELSSOHN String Quartet No. 6, in F minor, op. 80

View the digital program book for this concert

This concert was recorded on June 23, 2024, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, MA.