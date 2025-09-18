Haydn + Beethoven, with the Handel and Haydn Society
Sunday, September 28, 2025
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert, reawaken your senses, reinvigorate your spirit, and celebrate the changing of the seasons with H+H! Harmonies burst through the Symphony Hall air as Jonathan Cohen leads the superlative H+H Orchestra and Chorus in that sweetest of Haydn’s The Seasons. Then, H+H's “gem of a chorus…makes a truly glorious noise” (The Boston Musical Intelligencer) as serenity gives way to rapture in Beethoven’s mesmerizing Mass in C Major.
Jonathan Cohen, conductor
Emőke Baráth, soprano
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano
Andrew Haji, tenor
Thomas Bauer, baritone
H+H Orchestra
Joseph HAYDN “Spring” from The Seasons
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Mass in C Major
This concert was recorded on March 30, 2025 at Boston's Symphony Hall.