Haydn + Beethoven, with the Handel and Haydn Society

Sunday, September 28, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert, reawaken your senses, reinvigorate your spirit, and celebrate the changing of the seasons with H+H! Harmonies burst through the Symphony Hall air as Jonathan Cohen leads the superlative H+H Orchestra and Chorus in that sweetest of Haydn’s The Seasons. Then, H+H's “gem of a chorus…makes a truly glorious noise” (The Boston Musical Intelligencer) as serenity gives way to rapture in Beethoven’s mesmerizing Mass in C Major.

Jonathan Cohen, conductor

Emőke Baráth, soprano

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano

Andrew Haji, tenor

Thomas Bauer, baritone

H+H Orchestra

Joseph HAYDN “Spring” from The Seasons

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Mass in C Major

This concert was recorded on March 30, 2025 at Boston's Symphony Hall.