"Octavia," with Boston Early Music

Sunday, November 23, 2025

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with BEMF, the power of love and trickery rewrite history in Reinhard Keiser's opera “Octavia: The Roman Rebellion." In this centerpiece opera of the 2025 Boston Early Music Festival, the virtuous Roman Empress Octavia is betrayed by her increasingly erratic husband Nero, putting all of Rome on the brink of rebellion.

Paul O'Dette & Stephen Stubbs, Musical Directors

Emőke Baráth, soprano (Octavia)

Douglas Ray Williams, bass-baritone (Nero)

Amanda Forsythe, soprano (Ormœna)

Sherezade Panthaki, soprano (Clelia)

Aaron Sheehan, tenor (Piso)

Hannah De Priest, soprano (Livia)

Christian Immler, baritone (Seneca)

Michael Skarke, countertenor (Tiridates)

Richard Pittsinger, tenor (Fabius)

Marc Molomot, tenor (Davus)

Jason McStoots, tenor (Lepidus)

BEMF Orchestra

Reinhard KEISER & Barthold FEIND Octavia: The Roman Rebellion

This performance was originally recorded on June 13, 2025 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about BEMF and their upcoming productions.