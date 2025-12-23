ACRONYM and Constantinople, with BEMF

Sunday, January 11, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the American chamber ensemble ACRONYM and the Canadian early music group Constantinople showcase the music of J.S. Bach, Omar Khayyam, and the Holy Roman Empire.

ACRONYM

Edwin Huizinga, violin

Adriane Post, violin

Johanna Novom, violin

Chloe Fedor & Beth Wenstrom, violin & viola

Cynthia Black, viola

Loren Ludwig, viola da gamba

Kivie Cahn-Lipman, viola da gamba & lirone

Paul Dwyer, violoncello

Doug Balliett, violone

Daniel Swenberg, theorbo & Baroque guitar

Elliot Figg, harpsichord & organ

Constantinople

Kiya Tabassian, setar, voice & director

Didem Basar, kanun

Neva Özgen, kemenche

Tineke Steenbrink, organ

Johanna Rose, viola da gamba

Tanya LaPerrière, Baroque violin & viola d’amore

Michel Angers, theorbo

Patrick Graham, percussion

