Classical 99.5
In Concert

ACRONYM and Constantinople, with BEMF

Published January 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM EST
The ACRONYM Ensemble
1 of 2  — acronym.png
The ACRONYM Ensemble
Jeff Weeks
Constantinople
2 of 2  — constantinople.png
Constantinople
Gary Payne

Sunday, January 11, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the American chamber ensemble ACRONYM and the Canadian early music group Constantinople showcase the music of J.S. Bach, Omar Khayyam, and the Holy Roman Empire.

ACRONYM
Edwin Huizinga, violin
Adriane Post, violin
Johanna Novom, violin
Chloe Fedor & Beth Wenstrom, violin & viola
Cynthia Black, viola
Loren Ludwig, viola da gamba
Kivie Cahn-Lipman, viola da gamba & lirone
Paul Dwyer, violoncello
Doug Balliett, violone
Daniel Swenberg, theorbo & Baroque guitar
Elliot Figg, harpsichord & organ

Constantinople
Kiya Tabassian, setar, voice & director
Didem Basar, kanun
Neva Özgen, kemenche
Tineke Steenbrink, organ
Johanna Rose, viola da gamba
Tanya LaPerrière, Baroque violin & viola d’amore
Michel Angers, theorbo
Patrick Graham, percussion

Learn about upcoming collaborations between ACRONYM and the Boston Early Music Festival.

Learn about Constantinople.

