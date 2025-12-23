ACRONYM and Constantinople, with BEMF
Sunday, January 11, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, the American chamber ensemble ACRONYM and the Canadian early music group Constantinople showcase the music of J.S. Bach, Omar Khayyam, and the Holy Roman Empire.
ACRONYM
Edwin Huizinga, violin
Adriane Post, violin
Johanna Novom, violin
Chloe Fedor & Beth Wenstrom, violin & viola
Cynthia Black, viola
Loren Ludwig, viola da gamba
Kivie Cahn-Lipman, viola da gamba & lirone
Paul Dwyer, violoncello
Doug Balliett, violone
Daniel Swenberg, theorbo & Baroque guitar
Elliot Figg, harpsichord & organ
Constantinople
Kiya Tabassian, setar, voice & director
Didem Basar, kanun
Neva Özgen, kemenche
Tineke Steenbrink, organ
Johanna Rose, viola da gamba
Tanya LaPerrière, Baroque violin & viola d’amore
Michel Angers, theorbo
Patrick Graham, percussion
