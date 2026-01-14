Schubert and Coleridge-Taylor, with Radius Ensemble
Sunday, February 1, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with Radius Ensemble, hear Radius perform Schubert's atmospheric, harmonically rich Octet in F major from their Spring program entitled "Bloom." After that, enjoy Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's rustic Quintet for clarinet and strings in F# minor, from Radius's "Shimmer" program.
Radius Ensemble
Jennifer Montbach, Artistic Director, oboe
Anne Howarth, horn
Sarah Bob, piano
Eran Egozy, clarinet
Sarah Brady, flute
Miriam Bolkosky, cello
Gabriela Diaz, violin
Noriko Futagami, viola
Franz SCHUBERT Octet in F major, D. 803
Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Quintet for clarinet and strings in F# minor, Op. 10
This broadcast was recorded at the Longy School of Music in Cambridge in two parts: the Schubert was recorded on May 8th, 2025, and the Coleridge-Taylor was recorded on February 29, 2024.
