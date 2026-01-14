Schubert and Coleridge-Taylor, with Radius Ensemble

Sunday, February 1, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Radius Ensemble, hear Radius perform Schubert's atmospheric, harmonically rich Octet in F major from their Spring program entitled "Bloom." After that, enjoy Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's rustic Quintet for clarinet and strings in F# minor, from Radius's "Shimmer" program.

Radius Ensemble

Jennifer Montbach, Artistic Director, oboe

Anne Howarth, horn

Sarah Bob, piano

Eran Egozy, clarinet

Sarah Brady, flute

Miriam Bolkosky, cello

Gabriela Diaz, violin

Noriko Futagami, viola

Franz SCHUBERT Octet in F major, D. 803

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Quintet for clarinet and strings in F# minor, Op. 10

This broadcast was recorded at the Longy School of Music in Cambridge in two parts: the Schubert was recorded on May 8th, 2025, and the Coleridge-Taylor was recorded on February 29, 2024.

See the programs for this broadcast.

Learn about Radius Ensemble's 27th season.