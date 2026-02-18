A Tribute to Brian O’Donovan and A Celtic Sojourn, with the Pops
1 of 3 — Brian ODonovan.png
Brian O'Donovan
Meredith Nierman / GBH
2 of 3 — Aoife O'Donovan
Aoife O'Donovan
Sasha Israel
3 of 3 — Solas Ensemble
Solas
Anne Colliton / BSO
Sunday, March 15, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Brian O’Donovan’s daughter Aoife O’Donovan and acclaimed Celtic ensemble Solas perform a loving tribute to the longtime GBH host and ambassador for Irish music and culture, who passed away in 2023.
The Boston Pops
Eímear Noone, conductor
Aoife O'Donovan, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist
Solas
Seamus Egan, composer and multi-instrumentalist
Celtic Night: A Tribute to Brian O’Donovan and A Celtic Sojourn