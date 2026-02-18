© 2026
In Concert

A Tribute to Brian O’Donovan and A Celtic Sojourn, with the Pops

Published March 15, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
Brian O'Donovan sits a soundboard and looks towards the camera, smiling softly.
1 of 3  — Brian ODonovan.png
Brian O'Donovan
Meredith Nierman / GBH
Aoife O'Donovan sits at a dining table in a pink room, looking at the camera with one hand on her cheek.
2 of 3  — Aoife O'Donovan
Aoife O'Donovan
Sasha Israel
Five musicians smile at the camera in a room surrounded by verdant plants.
3 of 3  — Solas Ensemble
Solas
Anne Colliton / BSO

Sunday, March 15, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Brian O’Donovan’s daughter Aoife O’Donovan and acclaimed Celtic ensemble Solas perform a loving tribute to the longtime GBH host and ambassador for Irish music and culture, who passed away in 2023.

The Boston Pops
Eímear Noone, conductor
Aoife O'Donovan, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist
Solas
Seamus Egan, composer and multi-instrumentalist

Celtic Night: A Tribute to Brian O’Donovan and A Celtic Sojourn

Learn more about the Boston Pops season.

