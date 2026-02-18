A Tribute to Brian O’Donovan and A Celtic Sojourn, with the Pops

Sunday, March 15, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Brian O’Donovan’s daughter Aoife O’Donovan and acclaimed Celtic ensemble Solas perform a loving tribute to the longtime GBH host and ambassador for Irish music and culture, who passed away in 2023.

The Boston Pops

Eímear Noone, conductor

Aoife O'Donovan, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist

Solas

Seamus Egan, composer and multi-instrumentalist

Celtic Night: A Tribute to Brian O’Donovan and A Celtic Sojourn

Learn more about the Boston Pops season.