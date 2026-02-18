H+H Presents: Love, Handel

Sunday, March 22, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, love gone wrong has never sounded so right. From the unrequited longing of "Delirio amoroso" to the breathless frisson of "Tra le fiamme," Artistic Director Jonathan Cohen takes you on a thrilling tour through three pieces from Handel’s heart. Cohen serves as conductor, director, and storyteller all in one, working with the unmatched H+H Orchestra and audience favorite Joélle Harvey—“a singer who can turn up the power on a dime” (Boston Classical Review)—to “achieve visceral excitement” and “make the music sing” (The Arts Fuse).

Jonathan Cohen, Artistic Director and conductor

Joélle Harvey, soprano

H+H Orchestra

H+H Youth Choruses Chamber Choir

All-HANDEL program

"O Love Divine" from Theodora

"Happy We!" from Acis and Galatea

Cantata, Delirio amoroso, HWV 99

Concerto Grosso in G Major, Op. 6, No. 1

Cantata, Tra le fiamme, HWV 170

This concert was recorded at NEC's Jordan Hall on February 7th, 2025.

Learn about upcoming concerts from the Handel and Haydn Society