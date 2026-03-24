Rachel Barton Pine at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
Sunday, April 12, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Rachel Barton Pine presents a recital on violin and viola d’amore, including the Gardner Museum's extraordinary 1770s viola d'amore with seven bowed strings and additional sympathetic strings that create a silvery, glowing sound. Switching between modern violin, her own viola d'amore, and the museum's rare 1770s viola d'amore, Barton Pine performs a program of works from 1720 all the way through to the 20th century.
Rachel Barton Pine, violin & viola d'amore
Matthew Hagle, piano
Tara Hagle, violin
Carson Howell, violin
Philip Rawlinson, viola
Ingrid Tverberg, cello
Georg Philipp TELEMANN Trio Sonata in D major, TWV 42:D15
Louis-Toussaint MILANDRE Pièces pour une Viole d’Amour, Violon et Basse
Franz Joseph HAYDN Divertimento in D major, Hob.IV:6
Carl Philipp STAMITZ Divertimento in D major, Hob.IV:6
Charles Martin LOEFFLER Norske Land
Johannes BRAHMS Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108
Pablo de SARASATE Introduction and Tarantelle, Op. 43
This concert was recorded at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on October 26, 2025.
See a program for this concert.
Learn about upcoming concerts at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.