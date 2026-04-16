Baroque Ebb and Flow, with the Boston Early Music Festival
Sunday, April 26, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, join Italian brothers Enrico and Marcello Gatti for an intimate program featuring works from Telemann’s celebrated Paris Quartets. In addition, the BEMF Orchestra offers two exuberant works: Handel’s Water Music and Telemann’s own aquatic suite Hamburger Ebb’ und Fluth.
Enrico Gatti, violin
Marcello Gatti, flute
Arnie Tanimoto, viola da gamba
Anna Fontana, harpsichord
Georg Philipp TELEMANN Premier Quatuor in D major, TWV 43:D3 from Nouveaux Quatuors, Paris, 1738
TELEMANN Sonata Seconda in G minor, TWV 43:g1 from Sei Quadri, Hamburg, 1730
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Robert Mealy, BEMF Orchestra Director
Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra
George Frideric HANDEL Water Music: Suite in G major, HWV 350
HANDEL Water Music: Suite in D major, HWV 349
TELEMANN Hamburger Ebb' und Fluth, Overture-Suite in C Major, TWV 55:C3
This two concerts were recorded at NEC's Jordan Hall on June 12, 2025.
Learn about upcoming shows from the Boston Early Music Festival's 2027 season.