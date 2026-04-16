Baroque Ebb and Flow, with the Boston Early Music Festival

Sunday, April 26, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Early Music Festival, join Italian brothers Enrico and Marcello Gatti for an intimate program featuring works from Telemann’s celebrated Paris Quartets. In addition, the BEMF Orchestra offers two exuberant works: Handel’s Water Music and Telemann’s own aquatic suite Hamburger Ebb’ und Fluth.

Enrico Gatti, violin

Marcello Gatti, flute

Arnie Tanimoto, viola da gamba

Anna Fontana, harpsichord

Georg Philipp TELEMANN Premier Quatuor in D major, TWV 43:D3 from Nouveaux Quatuors, Paris, 1738

TELEMANN Sonata Seconda in G minor, TWV 43:g1 from Sei Quadri, Hamburg, 1730

_______________________________

Robert Mealy, BEMF Orchestra Director

Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra

George Frideric HANDEL Water Music: Suite in G major, HWV 350

HANDEL Water Music: Suite in D major, HWV 349

TELEMANN Hamburger Ebb' und Fluth, Overture-Suite in C Major, TWV 55:C3

This two concerts were recorded at NEC's Jordan Hall on June 12, 2025.