The Budapest Festival Orchestra and Mahler 3, with Vivo Performing Arts
Sunday, May 10, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with Vivo Performing Arts, Mahler specialist Iván Fischer leads the Budapest Festival Orchestra in Mahler's vivid and vast Third Symphony. As Mahler wrote: “One is only an instrument played by the universe. A symphony must be like the world. It must embrace everything."
Budapest Festival Orchestra
Iván Fischer, music director
Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano
Boston Lyric Opera Chorus
Brett Hodgdon, head of music & chorus director
Boys of the St. Paul’s Choir School
Brandon Straub, music director
Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 3 in D minor
Read the program notes for this concert.