The Budapest Festival Orchestra and Mahler 3, with Vivo Performing Arts

Sunday, May 10, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Vivo Performing Arts, Mahler specialist Iván Fischer leads the Budapest Festival Orchestra in Mahler's vivid and vast Third Symphony. As Mahler wrote: “One is only an instrument played by the universe. A symphony must be like the world. It must embrace everything."

Budapest Festival Orchestra

Iván Fischer, music director

Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano

Boston Lyric Opera Chorus

Brett Hodgdon, head of music & chorus director

Boys of the St. Paul’s Choir School

Brandon Straub, music director

Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 3 in D minor

Read the program notes for this concert.