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In Concert

The Budapest Festival Orchestra and Mahler 3, with Vivo Performing Arts

Published May 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
Iván Fischer and the Budapest Festival Orchestra
Robert Torres
Iván Fischer and the Budapest Festival Orchestra

Sunday, May 10, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Vivo Performing Arts, Mahler specialist Iván Fischer leads the Budapest Festival Orchestra in Mahler's vivid and vast Third Symphony. As Mahler wrote: “One is only an instrument played by the universe. A symphony must be like the world. It must embrace everything."

Budapest Festival Orchestra
Iván Fischer, music director
Gerhild Romberger, mezzo-soprano
Boston Lyric Opera Chorus
Brett Hodgdon, head of music & chorus director
Boys of the St. Paul’s Choir School
Brandon Straub, music director

Gustav MAHLER Symphony No. 3 in D minor

Read the program notes for this concert.

Explore the 2026-2027 Vivo Performing Arts season.

Tags
In Concert Iván FischerBudapest Festival OrchestraVivo Performing ArtsGerhild RombergerBoston Lyric Opera