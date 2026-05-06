Hadelich and Hamelin, with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players
Sunday, May 17, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players, BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich and pianist Marc-André Hamelin are guest soloists in music by Chausson, part of a program that also includes works by Barber and Debussy.
Boston Symphony Chamber Players
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Marc-André Hamelin, piano
Claude DEBUSSY Sonata for flute, viola, and harp
Samuel BARBER Summer Music
Ernest CHAUSSON Concerto for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet
This concert was recorded on February 15th, 2026 at NEC's Jordan Hall.
Check out the Boston Symphony Chamber Players's upcoming concerts.