Hadelich and Hamelin, with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Sunday, May 17, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players, BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich and pianist Marc-André Hamelin are guest soloists in music by Chausson, part of a program that also includes works by Barber and Debussy.

Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Marc-André Hamelin, piano

Claude DEBUSSY Sonata for flute, viola, and harp

Samuel BARBER Summer Music

Ernest CHAUSSON Concerto for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet

This concert was recorded on February 15th, 2026 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Check out the Boston Symphony Chamber Players's upcoming concerts.

