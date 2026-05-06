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In Concert

Hadelich and Hamelin, with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Published May 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
Violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Marc-André Hamelin with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players
Robert Torres
/
BSO
Violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Marc-André Hamelin with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Sunday, May 17, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players, BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich and pianist Marc-André Hamelin are guest soloists in music by Chausson, part of a program that also includes works by Barber and Debussy.

Boston Symphony Chamber Players 
Augustin Hadelich, violin 
Marc-André Hamelin, piano 

Claude DEBUSSY Sonata for flute, viola, and harp
Samuel BARBER Summer Music 
Ernest CHAUSSON Concerto for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet

This concert was recorded on February 15th, 2026 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

Check out the Boston Symphony Chamber Players's upcoming concerts.

Tags
In Concert Augustin HadelichMarc-Andre HamelinBoston Symphony Chamber PlayersSamuel BarberClaude DebussyErnest Chausson