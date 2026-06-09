Twelfth Night Comes to The Breakers, with Newport Classical

Sunday, June 21,2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Newport Classical, the dynamic ensemble Twelfth Night brings their signature blend of historical performance and dynamic energy to Newport. With a firm belief that art thrives as a meeting place of the past, present, and future, their program of Handel and Vivaldi will transport you through time, fusing the old with the new in a way only Twelfth Night can do.

Antonoio VIVALDI Sinfonia from L’Olimpiade, RV. 725

Johann Georg PISENDEL Violin Sonata in C minor

VIVALDI Concerto for violin

Georg Philipp TELEMANN Sonata in A minor, Six sonates, No. 5

Johann Friedrich FASCH Sonata in D minor for 2 violins, viola & basso continuo

HANDEL Concerto Grosso, Op. 6: No. 4 in A minor, HWV 322

VIVALDI Trio Sonata in D minor Op. 1 No. 12, La Follia

Twelfth Night

Rachell Ellen Wong, violin and direction

David Belkovski, harpsichord and direction

Eliena Estrada, violin

Alex Grimes, viola

Madeleine Bouïssou, cello

Luke Stence, bass

Dani Zanuttini-Frank, theorbo

This concert was recorded on June 9, 2025, at The Breakers Mansion in Newport, RI.

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about Newport Classical's season.

