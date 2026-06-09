© 2026
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for CRB is provided by:
Support for CRB is provided by:
In Concert

Twelfth Night Comes to The Breakers, with Newport Classical

Published June 21, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
Twelfth Night
Courtesy of the Artists
The ensemble Twelfth Night

Sunday, June 21,2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Newport Classical, the dynamic ensemble Twelfth Night brings their signature blend of historical performance and dynamic energy to Newport. With a firm belief that art thrives as a meeting place of the past, present, and future, their program of Handel and Vivaldi will transport you through time, fusing the old with the new in a way only Twelfth Night can do.

Antonoio VIVALDI Sinfonia from L’Olimpiade, RV. 725
Johann Georg PISENDEL Violin Sonata in C minor
VIVALDI Concerto for violin
Georg Philipp TELEMANN Sonata in A minor, Six sonates, No. 5
Johann Friedrich FASCH Sonata in D minor for 2 violins, viola & basso continuo
HANDEL Concerto Grosso, Op. 6: No. 4 in A minor, HWV 322
VIVALDI Trio Sonata in D minor Op. 1 No. 12, La Follia

Twelfth Night
Rachell Ellen Wong, violin and direction
David Belkovski, harpsichord and direction
Eliena Estrada, violin
Alex Grimes, viola
Madeleine Bouïssou, cello
Luke Stence, bass
Dani Zanuttini-Frank, theorbo

This concert was recorded on June 9, 2025, at The Breakers Mansion in Newport, RI.

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about Newport Classical's season.

Tags
In Concert Twelfth NightNewport ClassicalAntonio VivaldiJohann Georg PisendelGeorge Frideric HandelGeorg Philipp Telemann