The Parker Quartet, with the Museum of Fine Arts

Sunday, September 27, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Museum of Fine Arts, enjoy a performance of Debussy and Ravel string quartets by the Grammy Award–winning Parker Quartet. First violinist Daniel Chong performs on the 1714 “Kneisel, Grün” Stradivari violin—the same instrument likely used for the American premieres of the Debussy and Ravel quartets in 1902 and 1906.

The Parker Quartet

Daniel Chong, violin

Ken Hamao, violin

Jessica Bodner, viola

Kee-Hyun Kim, cello

Claude DEBUSSY String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10

Maurice RAVEL String Quartet in F Major, M.35

This concert was recorded in the Impressionism and Beyond Gallery in the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, MA, on April 23, 2026.

Plan your next visit to the Museum of Fine Arts.

Hear the Parker Quartet at Harvard University.