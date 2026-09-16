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In Concert

The Parker Quartet, with the Museum of Fine Arts

Published September 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
The Parker Quartet
Luke Ratray
The Parker Quartet

Sunday, September 27, 2026
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Museum of Fine Arts, enjoy a performance of Debussy and Ravel string quartets by the Grammy Award–winning Parker Quartet. First violinist Daniel Chong performs on the 1714 “Kneisel, Grün” Stradivari violin—the same instrument likely used for the American premieres of the Debussy and Ravel quartets in 1902 and 1906.

The Parker Quartet
Daniel Chong, violin
Ken Hamao, violin
Jessica Bodner, viola
Kee-Hyun Kim, cello

Claude DEBUSSY String Quartet in G minor, Op. 10
Maurice RAVEL String Quartet in F Major, M.35

This concert was recorded in the Impressionism and Beyond Gallery in the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, MA, on April 23, 2026.

Plan your next visit to the Museum of Fine Arts.

Hear the Parker Quartet at Harvard University.

Tags
In Concert Parker QuartetMuseum of Fine ArtsClaude DebussyMaurice Ravel