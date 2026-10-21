In "Flow" with the Takács Quartet, presented by Vivo Performing Arts

Sunday, November 8, 2026

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Vivo Performing Arts, the Takács Quartet performs two of the most notable 19th-Century string quartets in the repertoire: Haydn’s luminous “Sunrise” quartet and the second of Beethoven’s "Razumovsky" quartets. Paired with these quartets, the ensemble performs an exciting Vivo Performing Arts co-commission from American violist and composer Nokuthula Ngwenyama: "Flow," a work inspired by the Big Bang, Ngwenyama's yoga practice, and the murmurations of starlings.

The Takács Quartet

Edward Dusinberre, violin

Harumi Rhodes, violin

Richard O’Neill, viola

András Fejér, cello

Joseph HAYDN String Quartet in B-flat Major, Opus 76, No. 4: “Sunrise”

Nokuthula NGWENYAMA String Quartet “Flow”

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN String Quartet in E Minor, Opus 59, No. 2

This concert was originally recorded on February 16th, 2024 at NEC's Jordan Hall.

On Morning Edition, the Takács Quartet explores what the beginning of time sounded like through Ngwenyama's "Flow"

Read Nokuthula Ngwenyama's artist statement about "Flow," with videos illustrating the scientific concepts.

See Vivo Performing Arts's full concert season.