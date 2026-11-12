Sound the Trumpets for the Handel and Haydn Society's "Messiah"!
Sunday, December 6, 2026
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, H+H Conductor Laureate Harry Christophers returns to lead Boston’s must-see Messiah. For the 173rd consecutive year, the H+H Orchestra, Chorus, and luminous soloists fill Symphony Hall with music that moves through uncertainty, reflection, and radiant joy. Handel’s masterpiece reminds us that when the future is unclear, we can find strength in what endures. Gather friends and family and experience a holiday tradition “as essential as trimming the tree” (The Boston Globe).
George Frideric HANDEL Messiah
Harry Christophers, conductor
Hilary Cronin, soprano
Christopher Lowrey, countertenor
Robert Murray, tenor
Roderick Williams, bass-baritone
H+H Orchestra and Chorus
This concert was recorded on November 29th, 2026 at Symphony Hall.