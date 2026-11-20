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Mezzo-soprano Sophie Michaux and her Massachusetts-based cross-genre ensemble, Tiny Glass Tavern, join GBH Music for a sparkling performance of musical delights spanning the old and new worlds, drawing from the group’s imaginative signature blend of styles, languages, and artists.

Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano, artistic director

Fiona Gillespie, soprano, Irish whistle, bodhrán, co-curator

Kimaya Diggs, soprano

Corey Hart, tenor

Adam Simon, baritone, upright bass, guitar, lute

Rafa Prendergast, baroque violin

Cullen O'Neil, baroque cello

Amanda Beranek, harp

Ben Matus, recorder, dulcian, bagpipe

Paul Holmes Morton, baroque guitar, banjo, lute

Program:

The Child of the Snows Paul Holmes Morton (b. 1986), (text: G.K. Chesterton)

Joseph est bien marié Trad. French, arr. Esprit Phillipe Chédeville (1696-1762)

But who may abide the day of His coming, from Messiah George Frideric Handel (1685-1759)

Quanno nascette Ninno Trad. Neopolitan, Alfonso Maria de' Liguori (1696-1787)

Wolcum Yole, from A Ceremony of Carols Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

This Little Babe, from A Ceremony of Carols Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

Oíche Nollaig Trad. Irish

Sweet Little Jesus Boy Robert MacGimsey (1898-1979)

Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow Fiona Gillespie (b.1988), (text: Trad. American Gospel)

Bright Morning Star Trad. Appalachia, arr. Chivalrous Crickets

The Wren in the Furze Trad. Irish, arr. The Chieftains

Gower Wassail Trad. Welsh, arr. Tiny Glass Tavern

There is no Rose Anonymous, 15th century Marian carol

Lord of Misrule Fiona Gillespie (b.1988)

Interlude, from A Ceremony of Carols Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

Nativity Hymn Adam Jacob Simon (b.1987)

A minuit fut fait un réveil Trad. French, arr. Esprit Phillipe Chédeville (1696-1762)

Le noel de la rue Marc Heyral, arr. Adam Jacob Simon

Blue Christmas Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson, arr. Paul Morton

Drey Dreidl Cantor Moishe Oysher (1897-1958)

TINY GLASS TAVERN is an eclectic, cross-genre ensemble led by vocalist Sophie Michaux, and featuring a rotating constellation of performers. Melding classical music with folk traditions from around the world, Tiny Glass Tavern is a joyful celebration of musical variety, texture, and experimentation. Named for the tiny vessels in which one might drink a digestif or espresso, the ensemble was created to offer a glimpse into a wide range of musical worlds. A typical Tiny Glass Tavern performance is intimate, cozy, and interactive – that’s the tavern part. Enter their warm, welcoming space, and pour yourself a little drink or ten, sampling sips of early and Romantic repertoire, Yiddish folk songs, Italian madrigals, French chansons, new compositions, and more.

Sophie Michaux is one of North America’s most versatile and compelling vocalists. Born in London and raised in the French alps, Sophie’s unique background informs her artistic identity, and it comes through in her dextrous voice. Sophie is as comfortable singing grand opera and French chansons as she is singing Corsican polyphony and Björk covers. Her playful, curious approach to music-making has led her to collaborate as a soloist and chamber singer with Roomful of Teeth, Blue Heron, A Far Cry, Haymarket Opera, Boston Early Music Festival, Upper Valley Baroque, Palaver Strings and others. Her commitment to faithfully interpreting traditional music pairs naturally with her excitement to explore contemporary arrangements and compositions, and culminates in her truly unique programming with Tiny Glass Tavern, which she founded in 2022.

Kimaya Diggs is a musician, producer, and writer living in Western Massachusetts. Her third studio album, "Green," came out in October 2026, to critical acclaim. Recently, she has shared the stage with Mavis Staples, Kate Pierson of the B-52s, Emily King, Trombone Shorty, and Tank & the Bangas. She was a 2018 Callaloo Fellow and a part of the 2023 WBUR The Makers cohort, which highlighted artists of color impacting the arts in the greater Boston area. In 2021, Kimaya co-headlined the Emily Dickinson Museum's Tell It Slant Poetry Festival alongside Jericho Brown and former U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón. By day, Kimaya writes for nonprofit arts organizations and startups. This is Kimaya's fourth appearance with Tiny Glass Tavern. kimayadiggs.com

Adam Jacob Simon is a composer, singer, arranger, string plucker, and ivory tickler based in New England. As a composer/arranger, he has enjoyed many recent performances and commissions from nationally acclaimed ensembles, including A Far Cry, Cantus, Lorelei Ensemble, Ruckus, Boston Baroque, Conspirare, Seraphic Fire, Palaver Strings and WordSong Boston. He is an avid folk music singer as well, performing frequently with the world folk ensemble Culomba, and VT-based vocal ensemble Northern Harmony, traveling throughout Europe, South Africa, and the United States. Adam is Director of Music at Edwards Church in Northampton, in Western Massachusetts, where he resides with his wife, daughter, and multiple cats.

Praised for her “varied and colorful continuo-playing” (Mittelbayerische Zeitung), New York City-based cellist Cullen Coty O'Neil enjoys a robust career in early music. She is a core member of Boston Baroque, a fellow of The English Concert in America, and performs frequently with premier early music ensembles across North America. Cullen is a co-founder of Relic, a Baroque chamber orchestra lauded for its “stylish and innovative” performances (New York Classical Review), and a member of Nuova Pratica, a pioneering ensemble of composer-performers. Orchestral and chamber music performances have brought Cullen across North America, Europe and Asia to venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Mariinsky II in St. Petersburg, Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms, the Helsinki Musiikkitalo, Shanghai Concert Hall and the Philharmonie de Paris. Cullen received her masters degree in Historical Performance at the Juilliard School in 2021, where she studied cello with Phoebe Carrai. In 2019 she graduated with degrees in modern cello and music theory from the University of Michigan, where she studied with Richard Aaron.

Paul Holmes Morton is native to the state of Pennsylvania, where he had his first music lessons on his father’s banjo. His studies with the virtuoso classical guitarist Ernesto Tamayo gifted him a technical tour through musical theories and history. Later Morton picked up the lute, and found it lying at the crossroads between the classics and the living folk traditions. His explorations of performance practice carry him to Handel operas, old time tunes, new compositions, and all there is between. Perpetually inspired by music as a vehicle to transport oneself across time and culture, Morton can be found in a variety of venues from cathedrals and concert halls to smoky bars and country barns, anywhere that allows performance to lend harmony to the present noise. As a lutenist, guitarist, banjo player, composer, and arranger, Morton performs across North America and beyond with Ruckus, The Chivalrous Crickets, and the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado. An active recording artist, his musicianship can be found on albums by The Chivalrous Crickets, Makaris, Emi Ferguson, Tiny Glass Tavern, and Paul Simon.

Amanda Beranek is a Baroque and modern harpist. She particularly specializes in performing Bach on the pedal harp, and interpreting various genres of early music on the Italian triple harp. Amanda also regularly performs early and contemporary folk music. She has performed on various types of harps, including pedal, lever, Italian triple, and German double. Amanda has recently performed with Juilliard 415, Midsummer’s Music, Blue Heron, and TENET Vocal Artists. She is a member of the Higher Word Orchestra. Amanda holds two degrees from The Juilliard School, where she studied with Nancy Allen, Charles Weaver, and Maxine Eilander.

Raised in a family of Celtic musicians, Fiona Gillespie is an eclectic Pennsylvania-based singer, instrumentalist, event creator, educator and country dance caller. She moves between folk and Classical worlds, performing as a featured artist from Lincoln Center and St. John’s Smith Square London to historic barns and bars, appearing this season with ensembles Ruckus Early Music, Skylark Vocal Ensemble, Tiny Glass Tavern, Abendmusik and Musica Sierra. She founded the actively-performing Celtic bands The Chivalrous Crickets and women's trio Jenny Greenteeth, as well as Hearthsong Folk Arts, a nonprofit that produces folk heritage educational and experiential arts events. As a recent recipient of a Pennsylvania Council of the Arts Folk Arts Apprenticeship Grant, Fiona studies Irish Gaelic language and song. In addition to performing, she works as a guest workshop and song session leader, Kindermusik teacher, freelance Country and barn dance caller, and tour guide/curator for cultural tours to the British Isles and Ireland.

Ben Matus enjoys a varied career in music: he brings music to life regardless of whether it was written in the Middle Ages or yesterday. Ben performs with early music groups on various bassoons and dulcians along the East Coast—including Early Music New York, New York Baroque Incorporated, Trinity Baroque Orchestra, The Clarion Society, Opera Lafayette, The Handel and Haydn Society, and more. In addition to his performances in concert halls, Ben plays and sings for the Chivalrous Crickets, a band focused on the folk traditions of the British Isles, America, and their early music roots. Ben began his musical training as a boy soprano in a church choir in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and continued on to receive a BM from the Eastman School of Music and a MM from the Juilliard School. His latest passion project is self-accompanying medieval songs and stories on bagpipes. In his spare time Ben can be found attending his friends’ concerts, rereading books by Tolkien, or recording birds deep in the woods.

Corey Dalton Hart, tenor, is an active performer of opera, oratorio, and song repertoire as well as an eager chamber musician and voice teacher. With a passion for American song, he is a regular recitalist along the east coast, having premiered new works in both New York City and Boston. Corey has been a featured soloist with the American Symphony Orchestra, the Albany Symphony, the Asheville Symphony, the Bard Baroque Ensemble, and The Orchestra Now. As a chamber musician, Corey performs with Blue Heron, the Handel and Haydn Society, Skylark Vocal Ensemble, Tiny Glass Tavern, the Boston Camerata, Seven Times Salt, Zenith Ensemble, Boston Baroque, Renaissance Men, The Ashmont Bach Project, Upper Valley Baroque, and Ensemble Altera. He was also named an American Scholar of VOCES8, one of the world’s most versatile vocal ensembles. Highlights from Corey’s current season include performances of Stravinsky’s In Memoriam Dylan Thomas with the Asheville Choral Society, Charpentier’s Messe de minuit pour Noël with Tiny Glass Tavern, Christmas in 16th-Century Spain with Blue Heron, Loving Lusitano: Motets for 4-6 Voices by Vicente Lusitano and His Contemporaries with Newton Baroque, and Farewell Unkind: Songs and Dances by John Dowland with the Boston Camerata. Corey holds degrees from Furman University and Bard College as well as a Doctorate of Musical Arts degree in Vocal Performance and Pedagogy from NEC where his research focused on the partsongs of English Renaissance lutenist, John Dowland. He currently serves on the faculties of both the New England Conservatory and Longy School of Music.

Brooklyn based violinist Rafa Prendergast is an active performer of works dating from the early 17th century through the present day. Rafa is a guest regular concertmaster with the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado, and performs frequently with Handel and Haydn Society, Twelfth Night, Theotokos, Teatro Nuovo, Upper Valley Baroque, Nuova Pratica, The Smithsonian Academy Orchestra, New York Baroque Incorporated, and ARTEK, among many others. Rafa was featured in a social media campaign for ABC’s The Bachelor. Residencies and visiting Guest Artist engagements include Avaloch Farm Music Institute, the University of Michigan’s School of Music, and Michigan State University. Rafa has performed as part of Carnegie Hall’s Well-Being Concerts, Death of Classical series, Boston Early Music Fringe Festival, Aston Magna Music Festival, Gotham Early Music Scene’s Midtown Concerts series, and WQXR’s Midday Masterpieces series. Rafa holds a Bachelor of Music Degree from Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music, graduating magna cum laude; and a Master of Music Degree from The Juilliard School where he was a recipient of the full tuition Historical Performance Scholarship.

