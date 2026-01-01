Stepping Out

Grabbing the headphones, you carefully drop the needle on Mendelssohn, and pace a few steps back and forth, waiting for the rhythm of the strings to take you away.

You close your eyes, and a whole new world explodes into life. All around you, it’s a world of sunshine, warm breezes, and fields just waiting for you to run through.

So you do. Who are you to disappoint Mother Nature?

Your outstretched hands push aside the tallest blades of grass in the valley, before they bounce back into place. In this moment, legs pumping, heart racing, you are free. No walls can hold you in, no storm could cower you, the loneliness of your otherwise empty room melts away.

As Mendelssohn blasts through Grampy’s headphones you feel drawn to the mountains conjured in your mind. Through the procession, and then the hunting horns of the minuet, you find yourself further and further from your door. The mountains beyond seem almost within reach.

Your pace quickens, Mendelssohn’s finale electrifying you. You take it all in – the music, the majesty, and with Mendelssohn winding down, you know you need more. This adventure has only just begun, but what's the next step?

Do you soar through the skies with Vaughn Williams’ “The Lark Ascending?”

Or would you rather hit the mountain trail with Copland’s “Buckaroo Holiday?”