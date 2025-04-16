© 2025
Classical Radio Boston
Cathy Fuller

  • Erin Morley wears soft pink lipstick and blush, and is surrounded by blossoms of a similar hue. She looks at the camera and smiles softly.
    Erin Morley's Boston Baroque Debut
    On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, the renowned coloratura soprano performs concert arias by Mozart, bookended by Mozart’s Haffner Symphony and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2.