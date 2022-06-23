© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celeste Headlee

  • Portrait of William Grant Still
    Blog
    William Grant Still's "Summerland"
    Alan McLellan
    Conductor Avlana Eisenberg and journalist Celeste Headlee, William Grant Still's granddaughter, talk about a new collection of the composer's music, recorded with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.