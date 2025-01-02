-
Pearlman reflects on his final season leading Boston Baroque.
The Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy-winning composer, singer, and musician speaks with James Bennett II about her new recording with Sō Percussion, the art of songwriting, collaboration, copyright law, and the satirical children's book "Go the F— to Sleep."
Pianist Sharon Su fell in love with a Florence Price composition, and then received an error-riddled version of the sheet music.
Eldbjørg Hemsing plays selections from "Arctic," as well as Grieg, Tchaikovsky, and more, with pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, November 13 at 7:30pm at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.