María Dueñas

  • Clockwise from top left: María Dueñas, Kristine Opolais, Keith Lockhart, Andris Nelsons, Elim Chan, Carlos Simon
    The 2025 Tanglewood Season
    The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced its next summer season in the Berkshires, highlighted by Puccini's "Tosca," a new concerto by John Williams, and a celebration of Keith Lockhart's 30th anniversary as Boston Pops Conductor.