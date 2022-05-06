© 2022
Due to required transmitter work, the WGBH HD2 signal will be intermittent for several weeks. Click here for other ways to listen. Thank you for your patience!
Blog

Lizzo Goes for Gold at the 2022 Met Gala

WCRB | By Chris Voss
Published May 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Lizzo plays her gold flute while wearing a flowing, gold-flower embroidered black wrap
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
/
Lizzo at the 2022 Met Gala, $55,000 golden flute in tow

It's been another fun and interesting couple of weeks in the world of classical music. Below are some of my favorite stories from the last 14 days!

1) For Profit? Or Not For Profit? That... is the question

Last week, Bloomberg brought us the story of a 27-year-old Japanese pianist and entrepreneur who hopes that bringing his orchestra to the stock market as a publicly-traded company will help bring classical music to more people.

2) Music Just Gets Me

Ever feel like you tend to gravitate toward people who have the same taste in music as you? You're not alone. In fact, new research from the American Psychological Association submits that the music you like says a lot more about you than you might think!

3) H+H

Last week marked the end of an era, as Harry Christophers ended his era as Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society with two performances of Haydn's The Creation. As part of the celebration, H+H collaborated with students at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design to create 12 illustrations inspired both by The Creation, and by the period instrument ensemble's dedication to historically informed performance.

4) Lizzo!

Once again, the pop icon has helped put us classical music fans at center stage. Lizzo is well known for her flute playing, and at this year's Met Gala she accessorized her stunning hand-embroidered Thom Browne gown with her $55k flute named "The Dryad's Touch," and a bit of Debussy. It was all part of the dramatic Gilded Age dress code, but you've got to admit: no one else could pair their dramatic costume with music from the era! Round of applause for Lizzo.

Incidentally, this is not her first appearance in the the link roundup... take a peek at this 2019 appearance where she expressed her hopes of playing with the Pops.

