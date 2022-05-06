Lizzo Goes for Gold at the 2022 Met Gala

It's been another fun and interesting couple of weeks in the world of classical music. Below are some of my favorite stories from the last 14 days!

1) For Profit? Or Not For Profit? That... is the question

Last week, Bloomberg brought us the story of a 27-year-old Japanese pianist and entrepreneur who hopes that bringing his orchestra to the stock market as a publicly-traded company will help bring classical music to more people.

The 27 year-old Japanese pianist bets that running an orchestra like a business will sustain classical music https://t.co/14j80UAall — Bloomberg Asia (@BloombergAsia) April 26, 2022

2) Music Just Gets Me

Ever feel like you tend to gravitate toward people who have the same taste in music as you? You're not alone. In fact, new research from the American Psychological Association submits that the music you like says a lot more about you than you might think!

The American Psychological Association has published a paper that suggests that there are universal patterns in musical preferences. https://t.co/ymibJ437cm — Graham Gramilano Spicer (@gramilano) April 28, 2022

3) H+H

Last week marked the end of an era, as Harry Christophers ended his era as Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society with two performances of Haydn's The Creation. As part of the celebration, H+H collaborated with students at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design to create 12 illustrations inspired both by The Creation, and by the period instrument ensemble's dedication to historically informed performance.

H+H is proud to continue a partnership with @MassArt this season. Juniors in the illustration department created works of art inspired by Haydn's The Creation. See this full display of art in the Cohen Wing during the concerts this weekend or online at https://t.co/pJ0p5T2XFV pic.twitter.com/colyNh7qka — Handel and Haydn Society (@handelandhaydn) April 28, 2022

4) Lizzo!

Once again, the pop icon has helped put us classical music fans at center stage. Lizzo is well known for her flute playing, and at this year's Met Gala she accessorized her stunning hand-embroidered Thom Browne gown with her $55k flute named "The Dryad's Touch," and a bit of Debussy. It was all part of the dramatic Gilded Age dress code, but you've got to admit: no one else could pair their dramatic costume with music from the era! Round of applause for Lizzo.

Incidentally, this is not her first appearance in the the link roundup... take a peek at this 2019 appearance where she expressed her hopes of playing with the Pops.