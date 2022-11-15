Ravel's Adventures at War

More than 100 years ago, a musician and composer — long in the tooth, but full of fight — went to war alongside friends and countrymen.

Maurice Ravel came back. Others did not.

It's a story that echoes through each generation of war-fighter. In World War II, Korea, Vietnam, The Gulf Wars, Afghanistan — daily in Ukraine — some go home, others don't.

For Ravel and other musicians, composers, painters, writers, singers — artists all — the only answer for the pain of coming back was to turn to art.

And in so doing, memorialize those who couldn't.