Ravel's Adventures at War

WCRB | By Greg Ferrisi
Published November 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
CRB: Ravel WWI Comic
Greg Ferrisi
/
Courtesy of the artist.
Ravel's adventures in World War I.

Maurice Ravel's experiences in World War One influenced at least one piece of music he composed — "Le Tombeau de Couperin." The piece serves as a lasting tribute to friends lost in war.

More than 100 years ago, a musician and composer — long in the tooth, but full of fight — went to war alongside friends and countrymen.

Maurice Ravel came back. Others did not.

It's a story that echoes through each generation of war-fighter. In World War II, Korea, Vietnam, The Gulf Wars, Afghanistan — daily in Ukraine — some go home, others don't.

For Ravel and other musicians, composers, painters, writers, singers — artists all — the only answer for the pain of coming back was to turn to art.

And in so doing, memorialize those who couldn't.

