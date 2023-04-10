Handel SMASH!

Handel's genius as a composer is certainly nothing new to classical music fans. The casual listener, though, may not have heard of his fiery temper or impulsive behavior.

Some contemporary accounts show Handel turned often to intimidation, threats, and violence in pursuit of greatness. He's not alone, though. Being a good person and being a success don't always go hand in hand, in the world of classical music and beyond.

I think a little humor can go a long way in exposing the bullies.