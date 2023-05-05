Unsolved Symphonies!

As a life-long procrastinator, I can relate to each of these situations — minus the syphillis. That one seems more of a "go-getter" situation.

But I can't tell you how many times I've gotten bored with a project and set it aside, or switched focus to other tasks, or — more recently — settled in for a Netflix binge. And then Disney+, followed by Paramount, too...

So, judging from all the stuff I've left unfinished, I think it might be more fair to call it Schubert's "I'm Done With It" Symphony, regardless of his health, his interests or his workload.

Walking away can itself be an act of completion.

Except, my wife reminds me, when it comes to washing the dishes.