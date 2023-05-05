© 2023
Unsolved Symphonies!

WCRB | By Greg Ferrisi
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT
Purple background with smoke effects around the border, with text reading "Unsolved Symphonies."
Host of Unsolved Symphonies: Tonight, we delve into the enigma of Franz Schubert's 8th Symphony. For almost 200 years, scholars have tried to unravel the mystery of Schubert's Unfinished Symphony."
Schubert, ill in bed, with a caption reading "Some say syphilis shattered Schubert."
Schubert, looking despondent, with a caption that reads "Others say he got bored."
Schubert, at Schroeder's piano, with a caption reading "It's possible other work kept him busy."
Schubert, eating popcorn, with a caption that reads "...or maybe he just got Netflix!"
Host of Unsolved Symphonies: If you have any information to help solve this mystery, contact your local authorities."

As a life-long procrastinator, I can relate to each of these situations — minus the syphillis. That one seems more of a "go-getter" situation.

But I can't tell you how many times I've gotten bored with a project and set it aside, or switched focus to other tasks, or — more recently — settled in for a Netflix binge. And then Disney+, followed by Paramount, too...

So, judging from all the stuff I've left unfinished, I think it might be more fair to call it Schubert's "I'm Done With It" Symphony, regardless of his health, his interests or his workload.

Walking away can itself be an act of completion.

Except, my wife reminds me, when it comes to washing the dishes.

Greg Ferrisi
Greg is the weekday afternoon host on WCRB.
