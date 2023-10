Francis Hopkinson, alongside musical contemporaries like William Billings and James Hewitt, played a vital role in shaping the early musical identity of America.

But ol' Hoppie had an ace up his sleeve.

Among his many accomplishments — as a lawyer, judge, and other self-proclaimed deeds — Hopkinson could also brag about his place in history as a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

And, maybe one day, as a Broadway sensation...