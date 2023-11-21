Tchaikovsky's Turkey Gobbles On! (Plus, A Mini-Comic Just For You)

The Nutcracker has become such a staple of the holiday season, that it's hard to imagine it as a flop.

Maybe 19th century audiences needed time to recognize the magic and artistry. Maybe, like with The Godfather III, audiences expected too much after the success of Tchaikovsky's first two ballets. Or, maybe the concession stand was out of popcorn.

Whatever the reason for its initial reception, Tchaikovsky's turkey has proven to have long legs, as it continues to charm young and old 100 years after its first lukewarm premiere.

Want to make your very own Classical Mini-Comic? Now you can!

Download this CRB Mini-Comic pdf file, print it, and color your own CRB Classical mini-comic.

When you're done making it pretty, follow these instructions to fold (and one scisssor cut) your mini-comic:

Enjoy!