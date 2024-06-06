On Tour with the Ulysses Quartet and Boston Public Schools

As part of its commitment to making world-class live music available to a broad audience, GBH Music welcomed the Ulysses Quartet as its first-ever quartet-in-residence during the 2023-2024 school year. The season-long partnership furthered GBH Music’s mission to connect with listeners of all backgrounds and ages through more than fifty performances and events including free concerts at the GBH Studio at the Boston Public Library. They also visited the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, New England Public Media, and Shelter Music Boston.

The program centered on a joyful collaboration with the Boston Public Schools with visits to the Edison School in Brighton, the Mario Umana Academy in East Boston, the Burke High School in Dorchester, and The English High School in Jamaica Plain. The vast majority of the students hadn’t touched string instruments before. For some students, The Ulysses Quartet’s interactive program of music from around the globe was their first-ever live concert.

The quartet’s residency was made possible by the Mattina Proctor Foundation, whose trustees shared that, “We are delighted that the GBH Quartet in Residence program has allowed the Ulysses Quartet to bring their artistic talents and love of music to several of Boston’s public schools, making a personal connection with, and hopefully inspiring, many of the students along the way. We see it as a chance to combine Mattina Proctor’s interest in education and her own love of music.”

For their first performance at the Edison School in November, the Quartet played for kindergarteners. The children walked, skipped, and spun into the room, talking and laughing and singing their way to the rug. When the Quartet started playing, they fell quiet, mesmerized for the entire hour. When the Quartet asked the kindergarteners to imagine a swan diving during Camille Saint-Saëns’s The Swan, the kids instantly covered their eyes with their hands, some tilting their heads up to the sky to better imagine a soaring bird. They were so eager to be a part of the performance despite knowing nothing about the instruments, the composers, or the style. The music was simply, and deeply, felt.

Meredith Nierman The Ulysses Quartet (from left: Christina Bouey, Rhiannon Banerdt, Grace Ho, and Tony Bracewell) playing for elementary students at the Edison K8 School.

The Quartet’s music was also deeply felt at the Mario Umana Academy. For the majority of the school’s population, English was not the first language. Teachers would translate for the Quartet when students asked questions in Spanish, and the Quartet would try to explain the stories behind each piece of music in the simplest of terms. But once the Ulysses Quartet started playing, any confusion between the students and the Quartet evaporated. Students laughed, gasped, and sat with their eyes closed in thoughtful silence as they understood and contemplated the music.

Julia Marcus A mural about courage, or "la valentía," painted on the wall in the Umana Academy gymnasium where the Ulysses Quartet performed. Students from every school asked the Quartet if performing was scary and how they performed through the nerves.

In February, at Burke High School, the Quartet played for grades 7-12 including ABA students (students on the autism spectrum who require special attention in school). These students in particular loved the performance: they were dancing, conducting, saying “Wow!” and “Stupendous!” They were incredibly engaged, clapping back rhythm patterns and responding to the quartet’s questions. Whenever the Quartet played a dramatic decrescendo or when first violin Tina Bouey dug her bow in for a fiery solo, students’ drifting attention would snap back to the music The final performance that day was for a dozen seventh graders. The music teacher ended up inviting the students onto the stage with the Quartet. The group sat in a semi-circle around the Quartet as if attending an artist’s salon in the 1700s. The students’ attention was locked in as they not only asked questions about the music, but about performing, collaborating, and getting over nerves as well.

Julia Marcus A letter from a student at Burke High School.

A moment of pure magic happened as the Quartet started playing their last piece, Shine You No More by the Danish String Quartet’s Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen. Unprompted, the students on stage started stomping to the rhythm of the piece as if they were in an Irish pub. They quieted their feet when the Quartet played softly, they stomped louder when the Quartet crescendoed, and they all stomped a drumroll beat when Tina took her improvised solo.

Burke High School - students stomping Listen • 3:38

GBH Music audio engineer Téa Mottolese, who caught that moment in her recording, was staggered by the moment, saying, “It was a powerful reminder of how music is a universal language and how important it is to share and educate, and why we at WCRB do what we do.”

The last stop on the Ulysses Quartet’s tour through BPS was the English High School in Jamaica Plain, where the performances were so popular, some students reportedly skipped class to hear Haydn!

Excerpt from interview with Glory, EHS sophomore Listen • 0:35

Excerpt from interview with Rodney, EHS senior Listen • 0:33

Excerpt from interview with Aldrin, EHS junior Listen • 0:32

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said, “Our partnership with GBH Music not only enriches our curriculum but also inspires our students by showing them the highest levels of musical artistry. We are committed to making music more accessible to our community, and the free concerts at Boston Public Schools are a testament to this effort. We look forward to seeing the lasting impact of these live performances on our students' lives.”

Music is all around us all the time: in commercials and in stores, in TikToks and TV shows. It’s easy to become comfortable with consuming music passively, without really noticing it at all. But sitting in front of live musicians, the BPS students couldn’t help but be present with the music. And that presence enabled them to engage with the music and the players, to respond verbally, physically, and emotionally. Live music asks the listener to join in, to feel in sync with others, to harmonize and step together to the same beat. Music helps us connect.

During their residency with GBH Music, the Quartet forged these connections again and again, with students of every age and experience level. In an email to GBH Music, the Quartet wrote: “When you connect with students on a personal level through art, it can help them to understand their own value and individual voice, encouraging them to invest in their own education and future. It can connect them with their community and open avenues of personal expression, leading to mutual understanding and a sense of empowerment and responsibility.“