Julia Marcus is a singer-songwriter who earned a degree in Vocal Performance from Carnegie Mellon University as well as a Master of Music from the Longy School of Music of Bard College. Hailing from Westborough, MA, she grew up engaging with a wide variety of music. She began her musical career studying classical music and opera, but she quickly fell in love with singing musical theater, jazz, folk, and R&B. She first joined the CRB team as a substitute on-air host. When she’s not writing or performing, she spends her free time painting, playing horror games, and trying out new gluten-free recipes.