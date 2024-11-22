Instant Replay: 067

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Adrianne Lenker — anything

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I had the privilege of seeing Adrianne Lenker live this month — what a charming and soft-spoken individual! She ended her set with this beautiful song. The first time I heard it, I thought it might be the saddest love song ever written. Listening feels like watching a carousel-style projector cycling through snapshots of a relationship that has already ended.

Down for the Count — I Like Pie, I Like Cake

Katie Ladrigan

I first heard this song while doing Lindy Hop, having a ball dancing and singing along. The opening of the chorus is particularly pertinent to Thanksgiving, as I've yet to meet a pie I didn't like. This particular recording was made in the early lockdown days of Covid-19, when musicians all around the world were coming together virtually to keep our collective spirits lifted. (You can check out the original video here !)

Duke Ellington, Alice Babs, Johnny Hodges — Heaven

Julia Marcus

Did you catch our Duke Ellington broadcast with Thomas Wilkins, Gerald Clayton, Renese King, and the BSO? It was magical! This piece from Ellington's Second Sacred Concert has been stuck in my head ever since:

Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Yo-Yo-Ma — Goat Rodeo

Emily Marvosh

A recent conversation with a friend about meaningful albums brought back all the joy I felt while listening to the Goat Rodeo Sessions on repeat! And it seems like the players are having at least as much fun as the listeners. If this is what they mean by classical crossover, I’m in.

Gordon Lightfoot — The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Laura Carlo

I've really got to stop enjoying and Shazamming the music my grocery store blasts. It's weird, right?

I've either heard for the first time, or reconnected with, songs "from back in the day" too many times to count. Case in point... some of Gordon Lightfoot's hit songs of the 1970s.

"Summertime Dream," and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" were the most recent songs to make the grocery store top hits list! Turns out they are both from his 1976 Summertime Dream album. November 10th was the anniversary of the actual 1975 wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. Lightfoot wrote the song after reading a newspaper account of the accident. Yes... I downloaded the whole thing. No regrets.

Maynard Ferguson – Birdland

Greg Ferrisi

The allure of the new school year has worn off, and my kids are more and more reluctant to get up and get ready for school. So I’ve resorted to playing some upbeat jazz in the morning. (It gets the blood flowing, ya know?) Lately, it’s been Maynard Ferguson, and I have to tell you – there’s nothing like a bit of trumpet to get you on your feet. My favorite has been his version of "Birdland." May it get you moving on a cold autumn morning, too.

— — — — — —

Enjoy this month's picks below, or check out the full playlist here.