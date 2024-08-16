Wilkins, the BSO, and the Genius of Duke Ellington

Saturday, November 9, 2024

8:00 PM

The BSO and Thomas Wilkins mark the 50th anniversary of Duke Ellington’s death with three of this American musical genius’s symphonically ambitious “Tone Parallels.” Gerald Clayton is soloist in the optimistic New World A-Coming. Ellington’s three Sacred Concerts of 1965, 1968, and 1973, conceived as a parallel to traditional European church music, feature styles at the core of jazz, including gospel, the blues, and spirituals in a multi-dimensional, oratorio-like presentation.

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Gerald Clayton, piano

Renese King, vocalist

Vocal Ensemble

Duke Ellington Anniversary Celebration

ALL-ELLINGTON PROGRAM

Three Black Kings

New World A-Coming, for piano and orchestra

Night Creature

Selection from the Sacred Concerts

