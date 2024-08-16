Wilkins, the BSO, and the Genius of Duke Ellington
Saturday, November 9, 2024
8:00 PM
The BSO and Thomas Wilkins mark the 50th anniversary of Duke Ellington’s death with three of this American musical genius’s symphonically ambitious “Tone Parallels.” Gerald Clayton is soloist in the optimistic New World A-Coming. Ellington’s three Sacred Concerts of 1965, 1968, and 1973, conceived as a parallel to traditional European church music, feature styles at the core of jazz, including gospel, the blues, and spirituals in a multi-dimensional, oratorio-like presentation.
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Gerald Clayton, piano
Renese King, vocalist
Vocal Ensemble
Duke Ellington Anniversary Celebration
ALL-ELLINGTON PROGRAM
Three Black Kings
New World A-Coming, for piano and orchestra
Night Creature
Selection from the Sacred Concerts