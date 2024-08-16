© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood

Wilkins, the BSO, and the Genius of Duke Ellington

Published November 9, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST
Thomas Wilkins
Boston Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, November 9, 2024
8:00 PM

The BSO and Thomas Wilkins mark the 50th anniversary of Duke Ellington’s death with three of this American musical genius’s symphonically ambitious “Tone Parallels.” Gerald Clayton is soloist in the optimistic New World A-Coming. Ellington’s three Sacred Concerts of 1965, 1968, and 1973, conceived as a parallel to traditional European church music, feature styles at the core of jazz, including gospel, the blues, and spirituals in a multi-dimensional, oratorio-like presentation.

Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Gerald Clayton, piano
Renese King, vocalist
Vocal Ensemble

Duke Ellington Anniversary Celebration

ALL-ELLINGTON PROGRAM

Three Black Kings
New World A-Coming, for piano and orchestra
Night Creature
Selection from the Sacred Concerts

