Beyond Nutcracker and Messiah, Ten Classical Christmas Gems

For many of us classical music fans there is no Christmas season without hearing at least one performance of Handel’s Messiah, Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, or Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. They are Christmas as they set the mood with the music and choruses we have long cherished.

But this is the season of sweet treats, right? Sometimes we forget that there were other major works that defined the Christmas season through the centuries, too! For this holiday season let me introduce other pieces, or maybe remind you of them, and just let the music speak for itself.

Jean Mouton: Nesciens mater and Noe, Noe, psalite noe

French composer Jean Mouton (born Jean de Hollingue, 1459-1522) was a highly respected composer of the Renaissance. Although the Catholic priest is mostly remembered for his Masses and motets, he also wrote pieces specifically for the Christmas season. The first I want to share is the gentle and transcendent Nesciens mater. The text begins: Nesciens mater, virgo virum peperit sine dolore, salvatorem saeculorum... / Knowing no man, the Virgin mother bore, without pain, the Savior of the world…

Here’s the Monteverdi Choir conducted by John Eliot Gardiner:

And one more of his Christmas pieces that I have always loved. Noe, noe, psalite noe (Noel, noel, sing noel) is sung here by the Purcell Consort of Voices, conducted by Grayston Burgess:

Claudio Monteverdi: Christmas Vespers

Italian composer and choirmaster Claudio Monteverdi (1567-1643) also wrote music to honor the Christmas season. In 1610 he wrote a collection of pieces titled Vespro della Beata Vergine, (Vespers for the Blessed Virgin), which included a Mass, motets, Vespers (an evening prayer service), and even a sonata. It has come to be known as his “Christmas Vespers.”

Roberto Zarpellon conducts the Venice Monteverdi Academy and the Orchester Lorenzo da Ponte:

Although it is known that Monteverdi submitted a Mass as part of his application for the coveted role of Maestro of the Basilica of St. Mark’s in Venice, it is believed the fame of his Christmas Vespers also contributed to his being hired in 1613. He kept the position the rest of his life.

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers

Not long after Monteverdi’s Christmas Vespers became well known, German composer Michael Praetorius (born Michael Schultze, 1571-1621) wrote his own Christmas Vespers, freely admitting to being inspired by Monteverdi. The Praetorius version is a collection of his pieces, compiled for the Christmas evening prayer service.

Paul McCreesh conducts the Gabrieli Consort and Players:

Arcangelo Corelli: Christmas Concerto

Back to Italy now with one of Arcangelo Corelli’s (1653-1713) 12 Concerti grossi, Op. 6, published posthumously in 1714. The Concerto grosso in G-minor, Op. 6, No. 8, is known as his Christmas Concerto because the piece is inscribed with the words “Fatto per la notte di Natale” (made for Christmas night). Here’s the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra:

Fun fact: a portion of Christmas Concerto was used in the 2003 movie, Master and Commander!

Felix Mendelssohn: Vom Himmel hoch

German composer Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847) was greatly influenced by the Bach Christmas Oratorio, but didn’t write his own until his lengthy trip to Italy in 1831. His cantata, Vom Himmel hoch, was based on a Lutheran Christmas hymn of that same name. Here’s the European Chamber Choir under the direction of Nicol Matt:

The original manuscript is at the Berlin State Library. The cantata itself was not published during Mendelssohn’s lifetime. In fact, it wasn’t printed until 1983!

Camille Saint-Saëns: Oratorio de Noel

Talk about a rush job: In 1858, while serving as the organist for the Church-Sainte-Marie-Madeleine in Paris, Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) took two weeks to write a 10-section cantata-like work, submitting it just 10 days before its Christmas premiere. This version is performed by the Royal Opera Theater Orchestra, conducted by Anders Ebt:

The work is shorter than other well-known oratorios, but was meant to be part of a worship service. Saint-Saëns’ libretto is taken from the second chapter of St. Luke’s gospels.

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Christmas Eve

It was a short story titled “Christmas Eve” by Ukrainian novelist and playwright Nikolai Gogol that inspired Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s (1844-1908) opera of the same name. Three others had written operas based on the same story, but that didn’t keep Rimsky-Korsakov from attempting the task as well in 1894. It was premiered in December of 1895 in St. Petersburg. Neeme Jarvi conducts the Scottish National Orchestra:

Vitezslava Kapralova: Christmas Prelude

This next Christmas piece is a miniature in comparison to the longer works I’ve presented so far. In 1939, Czech composer Vitezslava Kapralova (1915-1940) wrote this bright and cheery piece, the Christmas Prelude for Chamber Orchestra, for a radio program. Keith Keisler conducts the University of Michigan Symphony Orchestra:

Karl Jenkins: Stella Natalis

The most recently written piece to make this list is from Welsh composer Karl Jenkins (1944- ). He wrote Stella Natalis, 12 pieces to celebrate the Christmas season, in 2009. It includes the titles, “Winter,” “Tidings of Peace,” and “The Sleeping Child.” He used texts from sources as varied as Psalms to works by contemporary writer Carol Ann Barratt. Here is the 10th section, “Dona Nobis Pacem,” from the premiere recording. Karl Jenkins conducts the Marylebone Camerata, Adiemus Singers, and the Tenebrae Choir:

I hope you’ve enjoyed this Christmas adventure from the Renaissance to the 21st century. Merry Christmas!

CODA: Let’s make it 11! I found something that might surprise you: in 1921, Jewish composer Arnold Schoenberg was quoted as saying, “I love Christmas music; for me, it is the best thing about the holiday season.” Although he is known for composing music that is atonal and dissonant, his Weihnachtmusik is charming and... Christmassy! He begins with Praetorius’ “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” and weaves Franz Gruber’s “Silent Night” through the piece, as well.

Andrew Parrot directs the Taverner Players: