Joy and Serenity for the Holidays on WCRB

From Messiah to The Nutcracker and beyond, let holiday music ring out this season! We're playing festive favorites all month on 99.5 WCRB, including on WCRB In Concert, The Bach Hour, and The Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 7pm: WCRB In Concert with Handel and Haydn Society

Hallelujah! Handel and Haydn Society's "Messiah" On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Artistic Director Jonathan Cohen leads the H+H Orchestra, Chorus, and a slate of spectacular soloists in a centuries-old Boston tradition.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7:30pm: GBH Music's Holiday Spectacular!

GBH Music's Holiday Spectacular Experience the magic of this season with GBH Music's Holiday Spectacular, an enchanting evening featuring some of the best musical acts in Massachusetts.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 7pm: WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops!

Holiday Pops 2023! In the time-honored Boston tradition, Keith Lockhart conducts the Boston Pops in a program of holiday music old and new through traditional carols, Pops classics, and a special visit from one jolly, old fellow!

Saturday, Dec. 23, 8pm: The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Boston Symphony and Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" Seiji Ozawa leads the BSO in a magical ballet score for the season that expresses the innocence of childhood and the drama of transformation, sprinkled with musical delights and passion.

Sunday, Dec. 24: WCRB In Concert with Blue Heron

More information coming soon!

Sundays, 6am, starting Dec. 3: J.S. Bach's Christmas Oratorio

Celebrate the season with Bach's stunning setting of the Christmas story, his Christmas Oratorio, over six Sundays starting Dec. 3 at 6am, on The Bach Hour.

Looking for continuous holiday music? We have three different 24-hour streams, filled with the most beautiful classical holiday music, available in the player at the top of our homepage.

WCRB's Perfect Holiday Party Soundtrack - Traditional holiday favorites that keep your mood festive and warm. From "Winter Wonderland" to "Have Yourself a Merry Christmas" to "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," and everything in between.

WCRB's Ultimate Holiday Classical Mix - All of the traditional classics, plus carols from across centuries and around the globe.

WCRB's Heavenly Holiday Classics - From baroque to renaissance and beyond, this stream features choral and symphonic masterpieces, like Handel’s Messiah, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, and more.

To listen to our holiday streams on Amazon Alexa:

Go to Amazon.com or open your Alexa app on your phone and search for WCRB Holiday streams and click enable. Then the following voice commands will work.

Say "Alexa, Open WCRB Holiday Streams."

Once the skill is enabled, you can say:

"Play Perfect Holiday Party," or

"Play Ultimate Holiday Classical Mix," or

"Play Heavenly Holiday Classics."

It will also prompt you with a menu of the three stream options.

There is currently no Google Home skill for the holiday streams.