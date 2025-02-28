Instant Replay: 070

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Cody Johnson — Whoever's in New England

Julia Marcus

'Twas the evening of February 6th. I was driving slow and steady through a wintry mix, feeling profoundly fed-up with New England's climate, when this Reba McEntire cover came on the radio. It melted more than just my road rage.

Daniil Trifonov, Sergei Babayan — Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances, Op. 45: III. Lento assai - Allegro vivace

Brian McCreath

It’s an understatement to say that Daniil Trifonov is one of the most electrifying pianists performing today. He brings uncommon interpretive insights to any music, but when that music calls for the kind of ferocious technique he possesses, “electrifying” doesn’t even come close to doing his playing justice. In this recording released in 2024, he and his mentor, Sergei Babayan, are absolutely on fire in Rachmaninoff’s own two-piano arrangement of his Symphonic Dances. If hearing this is as addictive to your ears as it is to mine, you’ll be glad to know that Trifonov is the soloist in the BSO’s Opening Night program at Tanglewood this July in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, the first part of a program that also includes the orchestral version of the Symphonic Dances.

Madison Cunningham — Sunshine Over The Counter

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I know I’m not the only one pretending that spring is already here. Madison Cunningham’s brilliant sophomore album is the current soundtrack to my weather-related delusions. A healthy dose of “sunshine over the counter” is just what the doctor ordered!

Mattiel — Count Your Blessings

Katie Ladrigan

Picture it: Italian Alps, the 1960s; a montage of quirky leading characters setting up an elaborate escapade in order to attain the secret tapes, rare jewels, or just divest the baddie of their largess. And this is the soundtrack.

Perfect for any shenanigans, jackanapes, or heists you wish to pull. Recommend vintage sunglasses be worn for full effect. Five stars.

Roberta Flack — Where is the Love?

Laura Carlo

I've been a long time fan of singer/songwriter/pianist Roberta Flack and was so saddened to hear of her recent passing.

Did you know she had two honorary Doctorates? (One from Boston's own Berklee College of Music, and the other from Long Island University). And that she was one of the first women inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame? Her list of accomplishments and honors are as long as your arm, but the greatest impact she had on me was from her singing. I've been playing her greatest hits (all of them!) non-stop, but especially my favorite, her 1973 Grammy award-winning "Where Is the Love?" that she recorded with Donny Hathaway.

RIP, Ms. Flack.

Youth Lagoon — Speed Freak

Phillip Jones

I'm a sucker for small voices and loud sounds. Youth Lagoon's typical songs feature an almost spoken-word level of intimacy, often on top of gentle, warm and looping piano lines. His songs can feel like a hug, or listening to a well-known record that's been worn down beyond comprehension. When that intimate delivery is put on top of a gyrating bass line and slashing guitar leads, the closeness isn't damaged. It's heightened! On "Speed Freak," Trevor Powers's voice keeps you chained to reality as the instrumental refrain approaches total chaos. It's off his new album Rarely Do I Dream, just out on February 21st, which features strong themes of childhood and memory. If "Speed Freak" is a memory, it's getting behind the wheel for the first time with no one else in the car, feeling that same mix of vulnerability and power inherent in Powers's own voice.

Malcolm Martineau, Bryn Terfel — Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: I. The Vagabond

Will Peacock

Since I first began my studies in classical voice, Welsh baritone Bryn Terfel has been a standout favorite of mine to listen and learn from. One of the first recordings of his to catch my ear was The Vagabond – and it never left. Every song has something to offer on the album, but my favorite is probably the namesake of the album by Ralph Vaughan Williams, with its stalwart plodding and almost operatic character perfectly executed by Malcolm Martineau and Terfel, respectively. Terfel’s rich baritone and Martineau’s masterfully pianistic ebb and flow lead me to return to this album again, and again, and again.

Duke Ellington, John Coltrane — In a Sentimental Mood

Ailin Thomas

My dad would be proud: I have been on a bit of a jazz kick as of late. Well, jazz and Doechii (congrats on the Grammy!). Jazz with late-night vibes is something I love listening to when the weather is cold. When I hear the piano at the beginning, I immediately relax. I grew up listening to Davis, Ellington, Coltrane, and so many more; I guess this piece puts me in a sentimental mood.

Vaundy — Odoriko

Kendall Todd

Japanese artist Vaundy’s “Odoriko” is upbeat and easy to sing along to, even for an English speaker, but it’s also surprisingly melancholy, about the cyclical dance of a rocky relationship. Even so, Vaundy’s warm, mellow voice and an insistent beat keep this song buoyant and hopeful — which, I’ll be honest, I’ve been needing these days.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Enjoy this months playlists below, or check out the full Instant Replay playlist.