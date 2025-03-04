Koussevitzky, the Double Bass, and the BSO

In 2024, the Boston Symphony Orchestra celebrated the conductor who arguably influenced the historic trajectory of the organization more than any other. Serge Koussevitzky, born in 1874, led the BSO from 1924 to 1949, a quarter century in which his decisions, instincts, and artistic leadership vaulted the BSO into its status as a world-class orchestra with a distinct musical personality.

In November, I had the privilege of hosting a public discussion with BSO Principal Double Bassist Edwin Barker that illuminated the ways Koussevitzky's musical beginnings on the double bass influenced his approach to orchestral sound, musical interpretation, and programming. To watch and hear our presentation, use the player above.

Presented by the Associates of the Boston Public Library, this program is part of the Pierce Performance Series at the BPL.

For more about Serge Koussevitzky, visit the Boston Symphony's online Koussevitzky 150 exhibit.