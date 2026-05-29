Instant Replay: 085

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Albany Symphony, Sandbox Percussion — Viet Cuong: Re(new)al: II. Wind

William Peacock

As part of my research efforts for CRB's Summer of American Music , I stumbled upon the Vietnamese American composer Viet Cuong's exciting, playful, and highly topical concerto for percussion quartet and ensemble (either symphonic orchestra or wind ensemble), Re(new)al. Commissioned by the Albany Symphony and GE Renewable energy, the work is structured in three movements that relay musical impressions of different renewable energy sources, titled Hydro, Wind, and Solar respectively - my favorite movement is Wind, but they are each rewarding in different ways to listen to, especially for Cuong's careful balance of texture as it relates to ensemble.

The various found objects that are included in the percussion quartet (including crystal glasses and pressurized air spray cans), the piece's direct relationship to renewable energy and technology, as well as the deeply groovy drum and bass line that Cuong unabashedly borrows from electronic artist DJ Hype infuses the work with a uniquely post-modern character that is deeply rewarding to listen to and re-listen to. It is an orchestral music seemingly without model or comparison, and that doesn't come often in classical.

Yebba — Waterfall

Julia Marcus

Téa Mottolese and I were fortunate enough to catch Yebba on her first headlining tour last week! Yebba (whose stage name comes from the reverse of her birthname Abbey Smith) is one of those once-in-a-generation singers, with both the facility and soul to move a listener to tears. Speaking of tears, "Waterfall" is my favorite track from her latest album Jean.

Ludwig Göransson — Shakari

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

I did not think the new Star Wars movie was very good (actually I think it was very bad), but I'm happy to report that it did continue the franchise's longstanding tradition of a really fun and interesting movie score. Ludwig Göransson is a wizard with a beat pad and a bass recorder, and I am still under his spell.

Jon Batiste — Für Elise - Batiste

Kathy Wittman

I am still pinching myself, but the one and only Jon Batiste was in our studio recently, and I got to meet him (what?! whose life is this this?) and listen to our brilliant Julia Marcus interview him about his upcoming Black Mozart album. I went home and immediately started listening to his Beethoven Blues record, and now I can’t stop. I have always loved Beethoven, but hearing it through the lens of Jon and his influences makes it all brand new for me. Keep a lookout for the Mozart record, which will surely be my next instant replay.

Laufey — Madwoman

Katie Ladrigan

With the coming of summer (heat waves! Tall ships ! Plenty of ice cream !), the music should slide right along into the keepin' cool groove of it all. Enter Laufey's "Madwoman" — plenty of vintage vibes, it could be part of the Ocean's 11 multi-movie universe soundtrack. The little organ rhythmic riffs and churning surf-rock bass, sultry strings and Latin percussion, an impecably rad music video with star-studded cast - it's quickly becoming my song of the summer. 😎

Tory Silver — Your God

Phillip Jones

For many years, Tory Silver was a rising star of Boston rock n roll. She's Pittsburgh based now and released her latest album In Through the Front With Lasers ... today. "Your God" rocks hard, and crackles with anxiety, produced by indie-star Jay Som. The subject matter could be an R.E.M. song. Silver grapples with a friend worshiping a God who gives compassion selectively. Tory Silver songs feature doubts, detours and set-backs, but her God is like her music: full of promise that better days are coming.

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You can listen to this month's playlist below, or enjoy all of the Instant Replay picks here.