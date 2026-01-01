America 250: CRB's Summer of American Music
All summer long, WCRB is spotlighting American music and the composers who weave the musical fabric of our country.
Every day, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, a new piece is in the spotlight. You’ll hear iconic works written for great American orchestras, hidden gems from brilliant but overlooked composers, and new music pushing boundaries today. Experience the Summer of American Music by following @crbclassical on Instagram, and listen to WCRB all summer to celebrate 250 years of American music.
Check back here for new videos, articles, and more, all exploring the American sound!
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Meet Founding Father Francis Hopkinson, America's First Composer! (Maybe!)
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In celebration of what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 96th birthday, pianist Lara Downes examines how musicians have followed in his footsteps, and faced the cost of taking a stand.
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Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and the genre-defying string trio Time for Three talk about their new album "Emily — No Prisoner Be," the joys of working with composer Kevin Puts, and the responsibility of bringing Emily Dickinson to a new generation.
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20 years after first moving to the United States, violinist Augustin Hadelich's newest recording is a celebration of the kaleidoscopic tapestry of American classical music.
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GBH Music and Boston Lyric Opera presented MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient and Grammy Award-winning musician and composer Rhiannon Giddens.
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Just like Scrooge, Sousa was once visited by "spirits," too.
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A composer, performer and installation artist from the Navajo Nation, Chacon's winning piece, Voiceless Mass, was composed for chamber orchestra and a specific Milwaukee pipe organ.
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Women rarely received credit for their creative work in Colonial America. But with a new album, one scholar is reviving the works of the women who lived and composed at the Ephrata Cloister.
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His radical combination of symphonic and popular music comes eight years after a controversial statement about the word "jazz."
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The Gramophone Classical Music Awards recognized the group known as BMOP for its extraordinary service to overlooked American composers of the 20th and 21st centuries.