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America 250: CRB's Summer of American Music

All summer long, WCRB is spotlighting American music and the composers who weave the musical fabric of our country.
The Boston Pops perform in the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade surrounded by red, white, and blue fireworks.
Michael Blanchard
Streamers during a Boston Pops performance of "Stars and Stripes Forever" at the Hatch Shell in Boston on July 4

Every day, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, a new piece is in the spotlight. You’ll hear iconic works written for great American orchestras, hidden gems from brilliant but overlooked composers, and new music pushing boundaries today. Experience the Summer of American Music by following @crbclassical on Instagram, and listen to WCRB all summer to celebrate 250 years of American music.

Check back here for new videos, articles, and more, all exploring the American sound!

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