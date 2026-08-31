Instant Replay: 088

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Samuel Barber - Concerto for Violin and Orchestra

Kathy Wittman - Producer (Boston Symphony Orchestra, GBH Music Presents)

Here at CRB we have been celebrating a summer of American music and, like every summer, I don’t want to end! Last month I worked on a script for our Tanglewood broadcast of Samuel Barber’s violin concerto, and I've used this track as a touchstone ever since. Barber is often described as a throwback composer. He favored a classic lyrical romantic style over the modernist trends of his time. You can hear all of that in this piece, but it also hints at something uniquely American. There is a kind of a pluck and youthful independence mixed in with the majesty. It feels very centering to me.

PS - I'm happy to remind you that the Tanglewood broadcast is still available for a limited time. You can hear Keila Wakao perform this with Andris Nelsons and the BSO on our website. And that is something that you should definitely do.

Trio (Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt) - Wildflowers

Kendall Todd - Content Manager

What can I say about the great Dolly Parton that hasn’t already been said? She was a force of nature, the kind of person I thought would live forever. I’m grateful that at least her music will. “Wildflowers” is a song I’ve heard a million times, in a million different iterations and arrangements, and it’s beautiful every time.

Tim Curry & Michael McGrath - Always Look on the Bright Side of Life from Monty Python's Spamalot

Katlie Ladrigan - Weekend Morning Host

We've lost several legends recently, and Tim Curry was a hard one to take, especially so close on the heels of the great Dolly Parton. Curry provided the piratey voice of my childhood as the most fabulous interpreter of Long John Silver in the best pirate movie out there, "Muppet Treasure Island" (1996). He taught me the values of true friendship and adventure, and that you don't have to wear a suit to be a professional! Curry's movies and music paralleled growing up, and one of the best sing-along lessons he belted out came from playing King Arthur in Monty Python's musical "Spamalot." Here he is in the dumps, when trusty side-kick Patsy (Michael McGrath) reminds him to... "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."

Hazel Dickens - Tiny Broken Heart

Emily Marvosh - On Air Host

The excellent band The Hazel Project recently introduced me to the music of Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard, American bluegrass musicians who championed progressive causes. The Hazel Project doesn’t have a commercial release, but they’re playing in Maine over Labor Day weekend, so you can see them live… even better! Did Dolly Parton know about Hazel Dickens? Further research is needed.

Runnin' - The Pharcyde

Izzie Claudio - Saturday Night Host

I recently rediscovered this gem of a hip-hop track. As a lover of '90s hip-hop and bossa nova, I think this sample is nothing short of masterful. At the root of this track is Stan Getz and Luiz Bonfá's "Saudade Vem Correndo." The Pharcyde took a small portion of the melody and ran with it (pun intended!). The guitar, the saxophones; it blends seamlessly with the drum machine and the lyric flow. Also seen in the Pharcyde's "Passin' Me By," these samples are given a beautiful second life. Luiz Bonfá's beautiful instrumentation shines throughout the track, grounding the piece and lifting it up to become something new. "Runnin'" reminded me that sampling is an art; a creation of something timeless.

Jolene - Dolly Parton

Liz Seitz - On Air Host

In the last few days, I've been listening non-stop to Dolly Parton songs. We can all agree that she was a great song writer, but also an admirable person. I keep coming back to this song - probably my favorite. Based on a real-life incident, Dolly channeled her feelings into the song, and came out with a masterpiece. This is why so many people have covered this song, including Beyonce.

Harry Gregson-Williams - Two Girls With Sparklers

Will Peacock - Lead Music Programmer

While composer Harry Gregson-Williams might be best known for his contributions to scores for the "Shrek" franchise and video game soundtracks such as "Metal Gear Solid," it is his orchestral gem Two Girls with Sparklers that has me spellbound. Composed as one of many short compositions to honor visual artist Bob Peak, it is so compelling and clearly imagistic in its orchestral color that you practically can't help but find some sparklers yourself and light them off with excitement.

Remi Wolf - Twiggy

Edyn-Mae Stevenson - Midday Host

More than a little devastated that I didn't make it off the Newport Folk waiting list in time to hear this song debuted live, but "Twiggy" is without a doubt the song of the summer for me. I can confirm that it's best enjoyed while sandy and a little burnt from a day at the beach, windows rolled down in the sunbaked car, cotton-candy pink clouds following you the whole drive home.

Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers - Islands in the Stream

Jamie Kmak - Sunday Afternoon Host

All my other Instant Replay considerations went out the window on August 25th when I heard a neighbor down the hall blasting “I Will Always Love You.” While I love that song too, "Islands In the Stream" is my favorite Dolly Parton song. And right now, sharing a song about finding comfort and stability in your person (or people) while the chaotic currents of the world rush past you just feels right. RIP Dolly. Thank you for the music.

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You can enjoy this month's playlist below, or listen to the full Instant replay list here.