Meet the Victory Vertical, WWII's Parachuting Piano

What do pianos have in common with planes? During World War II, they were built in the same factories!

It was the early 1940s and America was at war. All normal industry had ceased, as materials and workers were all needed to support the war effort. This included piano factories. Pianos are made using large amounts of iron, steel, copper, brass, and wood — all things needed to support and transport the troops. Production of commercial instruments was banned.

Author's collection An excerpt from a 1943 piano technicians magazine article about how the war was affecting piano manufacturing, showing a sign outside the Vose Pianos Factory, right here in Boston.

The factories, however, didn't stop working. They put all their expertise in laminating and forming wood into curved shapes to good use, and began building gliders for the military! Wurlitzer turned from organs to tubular steel tow gliders. Pratt, Read & Co switched from piano parts to record-breaking gliders for the US Navy: the bright yellow TG-32s. Steinway made wings and tails for the Waco CG-4A gliders, and Baldwin made wings for an engined aircraft, the Curtiss C-76 Caravan.

Clockwise from top: Warfare History Network, USAutoIndustryWorldWarTwo.com, Quest Masters Museum, author's personal collection. Clockwise from top: a WACO CG-4A glider (parts made by Steinway & Sons)), a Wurlizter-made tubular steel tow glider, the Pratt-Read TG-32 military training glider, and the cover of a piano technicians magazine from 1943 showcasing the Curtiss "Caravan" Cargo Plane, made in the Baldwin factory.

But by 1942, the War Production Board realized that the troops needed something to provide distraction, entertainment and comfort, and there was no better way to deliver than with a piano. Steinway answered the call with their G.I. Field Piano, also known as... the Victory Vertical.

Steinway & Sons Photo Collection / San Diego Air and Space Museum Archive The War Production Board seal with the Victory Vertical boxed up at the Steinway Factory in its specialized crate.

The requirements were strict: lightweight enough to be carried by a maximum of four people, but tough enough to handle everything from the humidity of the South Pacific to, yes, dropping via parachute into active war zones. The instruments would also be used in a variety of biomes, so water and insect proofing were important. The Victory Vertical had it all in one compact package — just 455 pounds and 40 inches high, and using only 10% of the metal required by a regular instrument to boot! Crated up and complete with tuning instructions and tools, a few extra parts, and some sheet music, these sturdy instruments were sent to most military branches and painted an appropriate color to match: olive drab for the Army, gray for the Navy, blue-green for the Marines, blue for Army Air Corps, azure blue for the Coast Guard, and black for officers and staff.

Boston Symphony Orchestra Performance History Search, "Henry" Two advertisements placed into 1943 Boston Symphony Orchestra Programs by Boston's local Steinway dealer M. Steinert & Sons, noting the manufacturing of the Victory Vertical.

Between WWII and the Korean War, just over 2400 Victory Verticals saw active wartime service. You could even fit one in the bomb bay of a B-17 Flying Fortress! Troops carted these little pianos over deserts and mountains, gathering around for much-needed respite and distraction from the events surrounding them at every turn. Some learned to tune the instruments themselves, and a few even became piano technicians after the war when they returned to civilian life.

Clockwise from top right: National Archives Catalog (NAID: 204951159); National Archives and Records Administration; Steinway & Sons Photo Collection, San Diego Air and Space Museum Archive; National Archives and Records Administration. Clockwise from top right: Air Force personnel passing time at the piano in Luzon, Philippine Islands; an early model of the Victory Vertical with a folding chair in front of its special crate; Benjamin DeLoache (baritone and professor at Yale School of Music) singing for soldiers; four soldiers carrying a crated piano in an image taken from a Special Service Units brochure with the original caption, "If desirable, even pianos can be moved well up into defense positions."

Where to see a Victory Vertical in person?

It's pretty rare to find one of these today. Not many were made in the first place, and only a few of these little champs survived the war — humidity, harsh conditions, and extreme travel took their toll. Sometimes museums will do special exhibits. The Museum of Flight in Seattle, WA had an exhibit with three of them in fall of 2025. Currently, the closest accessible Victory Vertical that I know of is in Carlsbad, CA at the Museum of Making Music. Steinway & Sons also has one on display at their factory, but there are no public tours available at the time of writing this article. But if you do manage to see one in the wild, don't forget to thank her for her service!

Author's personal collection A display at the Steinway & Sons New York Factory, showcasing the Victory Vertical G.I. Piano in olive drab.

Further Reading:

Steinway & Sons Official Victory Vertical Page

Restored Victory Verticals at the Museum of Flight in Washington, D.C.

Interlude, a French graphic novel by Céline Pieters and Celia Ducaju