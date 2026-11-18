A great video game hits the spot any time of the year. But as the days get colder, the nights get longer, and a literal decade of waiting for the release of the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto finally comes to a close, I find myself ready to curl up on the couch and immerse myself in games both old and new.

Video games and classical music have both been a beloved part of my life and free time for decades now, and they join forces more often than you might think. Here are a handful of games I’ve played over the years, and some of the classical cameos that came with – from decades-old classics to more recent favorites.

Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, and Donizetti — Grand Theft Auto III

After over a decade of waiting, the next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Grand Theft Auto VI, is finally scheduled for release on November 19th, 2026. I feel like I was still a child when the game’s predecessor GTA V was released 13 years ago. And it’s humbling to think the last GTA game I actually played through, GTA III, was released in 2001 when I literally was a child, still getting a hang of these things we call opposable thumbs.

Of all the games you thought you might see on this list, I’d bet you weren’t expecting the Grand Theft Auto franchise. But in GTA III, you have the privilege of selecting from eight thoughtfully curated radio stations as you cruise around the city causing chaos and committing crimes. I have many fond memories of being chased around Liberty City by the police while blasting the classical music station on the radio in the car I’d just stolen... in the game, of course.

The classical station – Double Clef FM – features pieces by Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, and Donizetti, and is the favorite radio station of the in-game Leone Mafia Family. The station is hosted by the fictional Morgan Merryweather, a caricatured, snobby stereotype of a classical music aficionado who, if you actually listen to what he says in between each piece, has absolutely no idea what he’s talking about.

Exaggerated personality and comical inaccuracies aside, Double Clef FM and the other radio stations in GTA III were so well done that they remain one of my favorite parts of the entire game.

Grand Theft Auto III - Double Clef FM (No Commercials)

Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture — The Sims

First on the list of games I spent way too much time playing as a kid* would definitely be The Sims, the original life simulator game from Maxis (now owned by EA).

The Sims franchise has amassed multiple albums' worth of its own noteworthy music over the last 25 years, but before building out its own unique soundtrack, The Sims gave a nod to Tchaikovsky that, in just 20 seconds, forever imprinted his Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture on an entire generation of young Simmers.

The 20 seconds in question? The love theme from Romeo and Juliet, which plays as you kiss your Sims sweetheart for the very first time.

The Sims - Romeo and Juliet (Fantasy Overture)

*I still play The Sims, who are we kidding.

Lacrimosa from Mozart's Requiem in D Minor — Bioshock Infinite

I first played through Bioshock Infinite with my partner at the time, who was in choir all throughout school and college and as familiar as I was with Mozart’s Requiem.

After hours of tension and strife, we knew we were nearing the end of the game as we approached the memorial for Lady Comstock, the deceased First Lady of the fictional floating city of Colombia. As we opened the doors to the memorial fully expecting an ambush, we were greeted by something far more sinister. First, an eerie portrait of Lady Comstock on the wall inside an already eerie room. But then, as if the vibes weren’t already weird enough, we were graced with Lacrimosa from Mozart’s Requiem.

Mozart wrote Requiem while on his deathbed, and the piece has become so synonymous with death and dying that we instantly knew something bad was about to happen to us. But befitting the piece, this room was a distraction that only delayed our demise for a little while longer.

Bioshock Infinite - Lady Comstock Memorial - Mozart Requiem

Copland's Our Town — Civilization V

I could fill an entire blog post with the music featured in Civilization video games. The music in the entire Civ franchise is known to absolutely slap, and includes a mix of pieces composed specifically for the game(s) as well as some classics.

I spent an unfortunate amount of time in my college years playing Civilization V with my friends, and spent one quiet Saturday night sitting in our dorm room combing through the Civ V wiki. I remember reading that each civilization in the game has its own unique musical theme that plays when you start a new game playing as that Civ, like Gao Shan Liu Shui for China, Raga Asa for India, or this nod to Ode to Joy for Germany.

There are also additional playlists that serve as background music throughout the game depending on which region your Civ is from, what’s going on in the game (like during times of war or peace), and which era of history you’re currently playing in. I usually played as either France or China, so my in-game playlist often included their European/Western Civilizations gameplay soundtrack. There was one very familiar piece I’d hear during peacetime that sounded so familiar to me back then, but that I could never identify.

At least, not until recently.

Shortly after I first started at WCRB, I was on air one afternoon when I introduced a piece I didn’t recognize by name from a composer I recognized immediately. I announced the piece, hit play, and barely two seconds in let out an astonished “NO WAY.”

The second I heard that opening phrase, I was brought back to my friends’ dorm room on some rainy Friday night with two half-eaten boxes of pizza strewn across their desks, as ravaged and war-torn as my in-game Civ was about to be. After all this time, it turns out one of the peacetime themes in Civilization V is none other than Our Town by Aaron Copland. A nearly decade-old mystery was finally solved, and I have WCRB to thank for that.

Civilization 5 - Our Town

→ BONUS: check out this full concert of music from the next game in the series, Civilization VI!

Mussorgsky's Night on Bald Mountain — Kingdom Hearts

The only game on this list that I never fully played through myself, but played vicariously through my friends and neighbors as a kid: Kingdom Hearts.

Chernabog is the final boss in Kingdom Hearts, and like every big bad boss fight, he gets only the most epic, big bad boss fight music to set the scene. As an obvious but appreciated nod to Fantasia 2000, Disney went with none other than Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain for their game’s final boss battle.

Kingdom Hearts: Chernabog Boss Fight (PS3 1080p)

“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies” from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker — Tetris

Last but not least, shoutout to the game that taught me how to properly pack a car for road trips.

You might be more familiar with the original Tetris theme from the 1988 video game, but Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies made its way into the 1989 release on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

Like the original Tetris theme, Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies still speeds up as you progress further and further into the game. And like the original Tetris theme, it’s hard not to get this version stuck in your head for hours, long after you’ve stopped playing.