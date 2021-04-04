© 2022
A Globetrotting Tour of Chamber Music with BCMS

WCRB
Published April 4, 2021 at 1:00 AM EDT
Boston Chamber Music Society
Courtesy of the Ensemble
/
Boston Chamber Music Society

Sunday, April 4, 2021
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, it's an evening of chamber pieces spanning Europe, with a string trio by Beethoven, a violin sonata by Bartók, and a piano quartet by Fauré.

The Boston Chamber Music Society

Jennifer Frautschi, violin
Marcus Thompson, viola
Nicholas Canellakis cello
Benjamin Hochman, piano
 
BEETHOVEN String Trio in C minor, Op. 9 No. 3
BARTÓK Violin Sonata No. 1
FAURÉ Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 15

Recorded on February 16, 2020 at Sanders Theatre, Cambridge, MA

This concert is no longer available on demand.

Read the program notes for this concert.

Learn more about the Boston Chamber Music Society and see upcoming events.

Boston Chamber Music Society (BCMS)Ludwig van BeethovenBela BartokGabriel Faure