A Globetrotting Tour of Chamber Music with BCMS

Sunday, April 4, 2021

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, it's an evening of chamber pieces spanning Europe, with a string trio by Beethoven, a violin sonata by Bartók, and a piano quartet by Fauré.

The Boston Chamber Music Society

Jennifer Frautschi, violin

Marcus Thompson, viola

Nicholas Canellakis cello

Benjamin Hochman, piano



BEETHOVEN String Trio in C minor, Op. 9 No. 3

BARTÓK Violin Sonata No. 1

FAURÉ Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 15

Recorded on February 16, 2020 at Sanders Theatre, Cambridge, MA

This concert is no longer available on demand.

