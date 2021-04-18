The Revolutionary Spirit of Colonial America

Sunday, April 18, 2021

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Camerata, it's an evening of 18th- and 19th-century American resistance songs, including works by New England composers who sparked the dawn of American music.

Boston Camerata

Anne Azéma, director

On the program:

Broadside: Yankee Doodle, or The Lexington March

from The American Patriotic Songbook: Liberty March

William Billings: Chester

Anglo-Irish Ballad: Johnny has gone for a soldier

Jeremiah Ingalls: The Cuba March with The New Union

from The Social Harp: Jolly Soldier

manuscript from Moses Kimball: Saw you my Hero

William Billings: David's Lamentation

manuscript from Moses Kimball: Prince William's March

Shaker Song: Negro Songs / Sanctum Te

Shaker Song: Pretty Home

from The American Musical Miscellany: Thirst for Gold

from Slave Songs of the United States: My Body Rock 'Long Fever

anonymous: Didn't my Lord Deliver Daniel

from The Sacred Harp: Hebrew Children

Shaker Song: Repentance

Jeremiah Ingalls: The Rich Man

from The American Musical Miscellany: I'll be merry though poor

Isaac Watts and Thomas Commuck: False are the Men of High Degree

Shaker Song: March (Clamanda)

Shaker Song: O Zion Arise

from The American Patriotic Songbook: Free Americay!

from The Christian Harmony: Friendly Union

from The American Musical Miscellany: Rise Columbia!

Broadside: Yankee Doodle, or The Lexington March

Recorded on November 8, 2019 at Faneuil Hall in Boston.

This concert is no longer available on demand.

See the complete program and notes.



Learn more about the Boston Camerata and see upcoming events.

