The Revolutionary Spirit of Colonial America
Sunday, April 18, 2021
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with Boston Camerata, it's an evening of 18th- and 19th-century American resistance songs, including works by New England composers who sparked the dawn of American music.
Boston Camerata
Anne Azéma, director
On the program:
Broadside: Yankee Doodle, or The Lexington March
from The American Patriotic Songbook: Liberty March
William Billings: Chester
Anglo-Irish Ballad: Johnny has gone for a soldier
Jeremiah Ingalls: The Cuba March with The New Union
from The Social Harp: Jolly Soldier
manuscript from Moses Kimball: Saw you my Hero
William Billings: David's Lamentation
manuscript from Moses Kimball: Prince William's March
Shaker Song: Negro Songs / Sanctum Te
Shaker Song: Pretty Home
from The American Musical Miscellany: Thirst for Gold
from Slave Songs of the United States: My Body Rock 'Long Fever
anonymous: Didn't my Lord Deliver Daniel
from The Sacred Harp: Hebrew Children
Shaker Song: Repentance
Jeremiah Ingalls: The Rich Man
from The American Musical Miscellany: I'll be merry though poor
Isaac Watts and Thomas Commuck: False are the Men of High Degree
Shaker Song: March (Clamanda)
Shaker Song: O Zion Arise
from The American Patriotic Songbook: Free Americay!
from The Christian Harmony: Friendly Union
from The American Musical Miscellany: Rise Columbia!
Recorded on November 8, 2019 at Faneuil Hall in Boston.
This concert is no longer available on demand.
