Illuminate Bach: A Holiday Celebration!
GBH Music and Emmanuel Music showcase the radiant spirit of J.S. Bach's music for the season, featuring his Christmas Oratorio.
"Illuminate Bach: A Holiday Celebration!" will air on local television throughout the season, premiering on Friday, December 19th at 9pm on GBH 2 and NEPM. It repeats on December 20th at 8pm on GBH 44, and twice on December 25th: at 4pm on GBH 2, and at 6pm on GBH 44. View a complete TV schedule.
Ryan Turner, Emmanuel Music Artistic Director
Emmanuel Music
Corrine Byrne, soprano
Krista River, alto
Matthew Newshouse, tenor
David Thomas Mather, bass
Heather Braun-Bakken, violin I
Rose Drucker, violin II
Joan Ellersick, viola
Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello
Nathan Varga, bass
Jennifer Slowik & Catherine Weinfield-Zell, oboes / d'amore
Michael Beattie, harpsichord
J. S. BACH Lobet den Herrn (Praise the Lord) BWV 230
BACH Oboe Concerto in D minor BWV 1059R
Reena ESMAIL A Winter Breviary
BACH Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (Let honor be sung to you, O God) BWV 248
This concert was recorded on December 3, 2025 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.
This program was made possible by the Mattina R. Proctor Foundation.