"Illuminate Bach: A Holiday Celebration!" will air on local television throughout the season, premiering on Friday, December 19th at 9pm on GBH 2 and NEPM. It repeats on December 20th at 8pm on GBH 44, and twice on December 25th: at 4pm on GBH 2, and at 6pm on GBH 44. View a complete TV schedule.

Ryan Turner, Emmanuel Music Artistic Director

Emmanuel Music

Corrine Byrne, soprano

Krista River, alto

Matthew Newshouse, tenor

David Thomas Mather, bass

Heather Braun-Bakken, violin I

Rose Drucker, violin II

Joan Ellersick, viola

Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello

Nathan Varga, bass

Jennifer Slowik & Catherine Weinfield-Zell, oboes / d'amore

Michael Beattie, harpsichord

J. S. BACH Lobet den Herrn (Praise the Lord) BWV 230

BACH Oboe Concerto in D minor BWV 1059R

Reena ESMAIL A Winter Breviary

BACH Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (Let honor be sung to you, O God) BWV 248

This concert was recorded on December 3, 2025 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

This program was made possible by the Mattina R. Proctor Foundation.