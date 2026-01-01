Home at Last

Standing at the record player, you brace yourself for what you know is coming. Grinning ear to ear, you drop the needle on music that takes you back to being a kid. Michael Giacchino’s “The Incredibles” blasts through the headphones, and you feel it in your soul.

You close your eyes and kick open your door as the drums and horns hit.

You’ve come through this door so many times, but never feeling like this. After the impromptu soul-searching of this musical journey, you’re alive like you’ve never been before.

Your heroic homecoming comes to a close and you are, finally, at home.

You open your eyes and spring to the record player.

You slip the last record back into its sleeve and stop by the bookcase, wiping a bit of dust from Grampy’s picture frame. You beat the storm. The one winding down outside your window, yes. But you also beat the storm within.

As you turn from the record player, a warm wave washes over you. Grampy was right about this music and the adventure that awaits. You smile, too, realizing Grampy was with you for this adventure all along.

Want to take another path? Go back to the beginning.